Adult social care sector on the precipice over costs, Care England warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Adult social care sector on the precipice over costs, Care England warns

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 10:28 am
Care homes are on the precipice over costs, a report has warned (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Care homes are on the precipice over costs, a report has warned (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The adult social care sector is “on the precipice” when it comes to costs, the largest representative body for independent providers in England has warned.

More than two in five (42%) had to close down a part of their organisation or hand back contracts to local authorities due to financial pressures, Care England’s annual report found.

The majority (82%) were either in deficit or saw a decrease in their surplus last year and workforce pay was cited as the most significant cost pressure for providers.

Utility costs were also seen as a significant cost pressure for 60% of providers with such costs having soared by as much as 500% for some, the report said.

The report, compiled for the first time in partnership with the Hft care provider for people with learning disabilities, is based on a survey of 192 organisations.

Of these, 67% provide care for adults with learning disabilities and 28% look after older people. The survey ran during December and January.

The report said: “The adult social care sector is on the precipice. In 2022, 82% of adult social care providers were either in deficit or experienced a decrease in their surplus.

“Of those who reported a decline in their surplus, almost half (45%) reported that it would turn into a deficit within two years.”

Coronavirus – Tue May 19, 2020
Professor Martin Green, Care England’s chief executive, jointly wrote the foreword for the report (House of Commons/PA)

Due to cost pressures, a third of providers considered leaving the market last year while among smaller providers, which have fewer than 250 employees, the statistic rose to almost half.

The report said that almost one quarter of providers said they offered care to fewer individuals as a cost-saving measure.

Despite 92% of providers stating that their most significant cost pressure was workforce pay, the low level of pay for care staff was also considered to be the biggest barrier to recruitment and retention, the report said.

The report said that high staff turnover and vacancy rates are impacting people who need care, with almost one fifth (18%) of providers stating that they had to close services due to staff shortages, 58% having turned down admissions due to shortages and 69% having increased the use of agency staff as a result.

Some 42% of providers reported a drop in the number of applications for care staff in 2022, and Care England said it is “clear that pay is the key driving force behind this”.

They recommended that the Government develops a pay framework to establish a minimum care wage, above the level of the National Living Wage and tied to NHS band 3.

In their joint foreword to the report, Care England chief executive, Professor Martin Green, and Hft chief executive Kirsty Matthews said adult social care appeared to “fall down the list of priorities in 2022”.

They said: “The winding down of one turbulent period (the pandemic) was swiftly met by another; a cost-of-living crisis, characterised by spiralling inflation, catastrophic increases to utility bills and accompanying public sector pay strikes.

“While adult social care was propelled to the fore during the pandemic, it has seemed to fall down the list of priorities in 2022.

“Political and financial efforts have been focused on tackling these national challenges, with very limited acknowledgement of the value of adult
social care either intrinsically, or in terms of its central role in supporting the National Health Service and wider economy.

“Nothing illustrated this more pertinently than the autumn Budget when it was announced that the Government would be halting long-term reform of the sector.”

Separately, responding to Wednesday’s Budget announcements, Care England described it as a missed opportunity “to reinforce this progress and move towards a sustainable funding settlement for the sector”.

Prof Green stated: “It was an opportunity that, unfortunately, the Government did not take, with a notable lack of any announcements targeted at the sector.”

He called for a “political consensus must be forged on how to fund and support our vital sector sustainably over the long term”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented