Unaccounted for spending would bust Chancellor’s debt rules, says OBR chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Unaccounted for spending would bust Chancellor’s debt rules, says OBR chief

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 12:08 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:49 pm
The OBR said Jeremy Hunt had not included spending ambitions that would break his fiscal rules (UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA)
The OBR said Jeremy Hunt had not included spending ambitions that would break his fiscal rules (UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA)

The Chancellor would break his fiscal rules “by a country mile” if he took into account likely increased spending on defence and a continued fuel duty freeze, according to the fiscal watchdog chief.

Richard Hughes, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), said the UK Government’s fiscal framework was becoming “increasingly gamed” as ministers announce “aspirations” for spending without setting out detailed timeframes for delivering on them.

The lack of specifics means they cannot be included in independent economic forecasts handed to the Treasury but “hang over” them and “act as a risk to the achievement of Government objectives”, he said.

The OBR forecast, published alongside Wednesday’s Budget, found Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had given himself only a £6.5 billion buffer in order to meet his fiscal rule of having debt falling as a proportion of the size of the economy in five years’ time.

Mr Hunt had used the autumn statement in November to relax the UK Government’s existing fiscal rules, pushing back the debt target by 24 months to 2027-28.

Mr Hughes said that “even with two years of extra time” and slightly better growth and employment prospects, the Chancellor was “still struggling to meet that fiscal rule”.

About £4 billion of the £6.5 billion headroom is linked to increasing fuel duty – something no chancellor has done since 2011.

Mr Hughes indicated that the political likelihood of fuel duty remaining frozen in the next Budget, which is likely to come only months before a general election, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, could blow a hole in the Chancellor’s debt target.

Budget graphic
(PA Graphics)

“There is a list of things that aren’t in our forecast which could easily wipe that headroom out tomorrow,” he said at a post-Budget briefing organised by the Resolution Foundation think tank on Thursday.

“If you combine fuel duty, his aspirations on where he wants the tax regime on businesses to go, and also the aspirations announced earlier on this week about defence spending – and getting it to 2.5% of GDP – when you combine those things, that busts his rules by a country mile.”

He said there were “more and more illusions” being built into the fiscal outlook due to the lack of defined spending plans being announced.

“Governments are finding new ways of gaming these rules,” he continued.

“The new game is to announce an aspiration but then say, ‘I’ll only get there when my resources allow’.

“Well, your resources don’t allow so why are you announcing these things?”

He was joined in his assessment by Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), who accused the Treasury of an “inevitable fiscal sleight of hand” when it came to including the fuel duty escalator in its workings.

“The pretence that fuel duties will always rise next year, when they never rise this year, is becoming increasingly wearisome,” the think tank boss told a briefing on Thursday.

“It makes a bit of a nonsense of the fiscal forecasts.”

Downing Street said the Prime Minister remained “committed” to meeting the debt-cutting target and indicated the fuel duty escalator could continue to be accounted for in the headroom figures.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Government’s position has not changed and we will make a decision on what is in the best interest of the UK in the future, but I can’t comment on what decisions we may take.”

OBR chief Mr Hughes rejected suggestions that his organisation held any sway on Budget decisions through its monitoring of the Chancellor’s commitment to fiscal rules.

“Chancellors choose their fiscal targets and how much headroom they want against those fiscal targets,” he said.

“If he wanted a different set of targets, he could have announced a different set of targets. If he wanted more headroom, he could have made other fiscal choices which gave him more headroom.

“He didn’t do either of those things.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hughes confirmed Mr Hunt engaged with the forecast-setting process more than his predecessors, meeting with the OBR four times ahead of Wednesday’s announcements compared with the one or two occasions that had been the norm for previous Treasury chiefs.

Mr Hughes said more engagement with the Chancellor was “very welcome” as separating the forecast and the policy creation process meant there was a risk of a “disconnect between the two”.

It comes after the former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and former prime minister Liz Truss came under fire after failing to work with the OBR on an assessment ahead of their mini-budget announcement that caused an economic fallout last autumn.

Mr Hughes rejected criticisms of some right-wing politicians about the influence of the OBR’s forecasts, saying: “The idea that we are some arbitrator of the Government’s policy choices or have a veto on them is just nonsense.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented