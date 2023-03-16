UK’s tax burden on course to hit highest level since Second World War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK’s tax burden on course to hit highest level since Second World War

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 12:58 pm
The UK’s tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high (PA)
The UK's tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high (PA)

The UK is “charting new ground” as its tax burden is on course to hit the highest level since the Second World War.

The tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high of 37.7% of GDP in 2027-28, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The OBR said this includes the highest ratio of corporation tax receipts to GDP since the tax was introduced in 1965.

Helen Miller, head of tax and deputy director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said: “While this was not a tax rising budget, previous policies mean that tax revenues continue to rise to their highest ever level.

“This is charting new ground for the UK, but is not unusual internationally.”

Budget graphic
(PA Graphics)

The OBR’s document, released to coincide with Wednesday’s Budget, said: “The tax burden now rises to 37.7% of GDP (gross domestic product, or the total value of the economy) in 2027-28, which would be a post-war high and is 4.7 percentage points above where it stood before the pandemic (in 2019/20).”

The forecast reflects both pre-existing trends and subsequent changes, the OBR said.

It highlighted stronger receipts from income tax and national insurance contributions, VAT, corporation tax, and capital gains tax, partly reflecting stronger-than-expected growth in wages and nominal consumer spending.

Ongoing freezes to income tax thresholds generate fiscal drag – where earnings growth pushes people into paying more tax.

While the UK tax burden is currently high by historical standards, it has remained below averages across other advanced economies, the OBR said, adding that there is considerable variation across countries.

In the mid-1960s, the UK’s tax burden was relatively high, due in part to the need to finance the UK’s larger stock of debt left by the Second World War.

Between 1965 and 1980, the UK’s tax burden was volatile, reflecting the “stop-go” fiscal policies of the era, the OBR added.

From the 1980s to the mid-1990s the UK tax burden headed downwards, largely reflecting a fall in taxes on income and profits and a sharp fall in oil and gas revenues, the document said.

From 1996 to 2005 the UK tax burden rose back towards international averages, primarily due to growth in income tax and national insurance contributions receipts.

From 2005 to 2020, the UK tax burden remained relatively stable, as the rate of VAT was raised but the income tax personal allowance was made more generous, the OBR said.

Other high-income economies, particularly Japan, Canada and France, saw growth in their tax burdens, widening the gap between the tax burdens of the UK and rest of the G7, it added.

Like the UK, other countries face growing fiscal pressures associated with ageing populations, higher stocks of debt, higher interest rates, energy insecurity and climate change, and growing geopolitical threats, the OBR said.

It added: “Meeting these pressures while also respecting their own fiscal objectives may require further increases in tax burdens in these countries over the remainder of this decade, unless they are prepared to significantly scale back spending in other areas.”

