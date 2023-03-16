What is happening to banks and why are people talking about a crisis?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is happening to banks and why are people talking about a crisis?

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 1:26 pm
Global banks have been in the eye of the storm this week (Alamy/PA)
Global banks have been in the eye of the storm this week (Alamy/PA)

Global banks have been in the eye of the storm this week, with fears growing over the stability of the banking sector and some likening the current situation to the 2008 financial crash.

Two events have fuelled the sense of panic. First, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US, and secondly, woes at Swiss bank Credit Suisse that led it to take a £45 billion emergency loan from the central bank.

But how are these events linked and should we be worried?

– What happened to Silicon Valley Bank and why has it made people worried?

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) specialised in lending to technology companies and start-ups, but was shut down by US regulators who took control of its assets on Friday.

It marked the second biggest bank failure in the country’s history. As the biggest economy in the world, any issues in the US can easily spark fears of contagion in other countries.

SVB had been hit hit by a rough patch for technology companies in recent months and by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy to increase interest rates to try to bring down inflation.

Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the US on Friday (Jeff Chiu/AP)

– Aren’t higher interest rates a good thing for banks?

Many big lenders in Britain have racked up large profits over the last year, partly because they are making more money from higher interest rates, which make it more expensive for people to borrow money.

However, high interest rates also affect investments known as bonds.

SVB held billions of dollars worth of government bonds, which are considered safe investments and typical for most banks. But higher interest rates had pushed down the value of these bonds, meaning it incurred losses on its investments.

It prompted investors to question whether banks, particularly smaller, regional lenders, could withstand losses on the bond portfolios caused by rising rates or whether others would suffer a similar fate.

– What has it got to do with Credit Suisse?

Credit Suisse has made the headlines this week, and not for good reasons.

The Switzerland-based, global lender has had a number of issues over the years, which are well-known to investors, having incurred heavy losses and become embroiled in a string of fraud and misconduct scandals.

But the situation took a turn for the worse on Wednesday when its share price fell to its lowest level, and prompted investors to sell shares in other banking stocks amid the panic.

On Thursday it emerged that the lender was going to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£45 billion) from the Swiss National Bank to shore up its balance sheet.

– So why is it making people so worried?

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Credit Suisse is the first major bank, deemed too big to fail, to take up the offer of an emergency lifeline.

“It highlights the lightning speed of the global fall-out of SVB’s collapse, which has shaken the banking sector and prompted investors spotting weaknesses in other institutions to race for the exit.”

Credit Suisse is also deemed a much bigger concern for the world economy than regional US banks, because it is more globally connected and has a much bigger balance sheet.

Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to £45 billion from Switzerland’s central bank (Alamy/PA)

– Why are markets talking about another financial crisis?

Some analysts have suggested that the problems with SVB, Credit Suisse and the wider banking industry can be likened to the 2008 financial crash, which was triggered by the collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers.

However, others have been keen to stress that large lenders are much stronger financially than they were before 2008.

Ms Streeter said: “Systemic risk to the sector is still considered to be low, as larger banks have built up bigger capital buffers from the financial crisis and have stable deposits, while the coffers of some are believed to have swelled as customers seek out sturdier institutions for their deposits.”

– Are stock markets likely to recover?

European financial markets regained some poise on Thursday after a bruising session on Wednesday.

The UK’s top stock exchange, the FTSE 100, recovered after suffering its worst one-day performance since the start of the pandemic.

But experts said the markets are likely to remain volatile, particularly as investors await interest rate decisions in the coming weeks from the Bank of England and the US.

