Welfare reforms will leave ‘gaping chasm’ with 600,000 at risk of losing out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Welfare reforms will leave ‘gaping chasm’ with 600,000 at risk of losing out

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 3:30 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 7:06 pm
A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people (Mark Harvey/Alamy/PA)
A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people (Mark Harvey/Alamy/PA)

A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people.

Analysis presented a day after the Government announced its planned overhaul of the benefits system warned the measures risk either “runaway spending” or sick, low-income people “losing out”.

The reforms, dubbed by the Government as shifting the focus on to what people can do rather than what they cannot, involve the scrapping of the work capability assessment (WCA), leaving only the personal independence payment (PIP).

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he wanted to remove barriers to work by ensuring disabled benefit claimants “will always be able to seek work without fear of losing financial support” as he told MPs in the Commons on Wednesday that half the vacancies in the economy could be filled with people who want to work but are inactive due to sickness or disability.

But think tanks have warned that someone who does not have a long-term disability will not necessarily qualify for PIP, meaning that despite being too ill to work they could lose out.

On Thursday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the Government faces a trade-off in either having numerous people not qualify in future or widening the criteria – which would see more the higher-earning and less severely disabled qualify.

Tom Waters, senior research economist at the IFS, said: “Around one million people may be required to work and around 600,000 could be in line for a roughly £350-per-month loss of income, though in the short run all of them will be protected by transition measures.

“Many of them are likely to apply for PIP to keep that current entitlement, but if their condition doesn’t create higher living costs then many of them won’t be eligible.

“The Government faces a core trade-off.

“It can accept many low-income losers or they can widen the PIP criteria and get more high income, less severely disabled within.

“It has the risk of runaway spending on one hand or having sick low-income people losing out on the other.”

The Government has promised “transitional protection” for existing claimants to “ensure that no one experiences financial loss at the point at which the reform is enacted”.

The reforms will come in by 2026 at the earliest, the Government said, with a rollout for new claims set to be complete within three years from then.

In the immediate aftermath of the Budget, the Resolution Foundation think tank said those to lose out on support in future could include people recovering from surgery, who would currently not qualify for PIP.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “With hundreds of thousands of disabled people potentially at risk of losing benefits from these proposals, this feels more like a purpose-built gaping chasm than a crack in the system.

“The WCA and the PIP assessment are designed to do different things. Whilst it is positive the WCA is being abolished, the level of financial support it can unlock for disabled people does not exist in PIP.

“It’s therefore vital that protections are put in place to make sure this large group of people who get some employment support but not PIP do not lose out.”

The charity had already told the Government it has a “mountain to climb to win back the trust of disabled people”, many of whom, it said, have been subjected to “degrading benefits assessments, cruel sanctions and a dearth of tailored support to find suitable jobs”.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “The IFS tables and charts are a clear echo of the fears of many of the families we work with who are worried about the rising costs of living and what the future holds.

“The potentially sweeping plans for disability benefits are naturally making families feel anxious about the prospect of support being taken away.

“If the Government repeats the mistakes of the past and pushes forward changes that are not centred on the help people need and want, then there is a very real risk many will lose out or be pushed towards inappropriate work they’re not in a position to do.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Health and Disability White Paper commits to removing the financial disincentives that exist within the current system by scrapping the Work Capability Assessment, improving support and the experience for people when applying for and receiving benefits.

“These are the biggest reforms in a decade. That’s why we will take time to carefully consider how best to implement the changes – and give security and certainty to claimants, continuing to engage with disabled people and people with health conditions, and our stakeholders, as our proposals develop, before the reforms are rolled out on a staged basis.

“We will put protections in place to ensure that no one experiences financial loss at the point at which the reform is enacted, while improving our offer of tailored support to help people find and stay in sustainable work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
3
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
4
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
5
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would ‘have the courage to try something different’ at Aberdeen
6
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald’s in Ellon could look like
7
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
10
Scottish Government Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, Neil Gray, and Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convener, Councillor Miranda Radley visiting council properties in Aberdeen for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen to benefit from 250 renovated council houses

More from Press and Journal

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Barcaldine Castle in Benderloch at around 6pm today. Image: Barcaldine Castle.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Barcaldine Castle
Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka says testing people with Orkney grandparents for the BRCA1 variant could save lives from cancer. Image: Aberdeen University
Study reveals cancer gene's link with Orcadian grandparents
Chris and Georgie George, from Macduff, posing with Archie the campervan on their wedding day. Image: Megan Jack Photography.
Deeside Classic Campers help groom surprise bride on snowy wedding day
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.
'Toe curling' moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
All three SNP leadership hopefuls have claimed Scotland will be independent within the next five years (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Next first minister must level with supporters about likelihood of independence
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
3
Weeks before becoming BBC chairman, Richard Sharp helped the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure an £800,000 loan (Image: PA)
Catherine Deveney: Not declaring political affiliation doesn't mean you don’t have one
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
It turns out pink fizz and flowers aren't the only things mums want (Image: Sven Hansche/Shutterstock)
Ailsa Sheldon: Here's what women actually want for Mother's Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented