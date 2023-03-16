Headteacher killed herself while waiting for negative Ofsted report, sister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Headteacher killed herself while waiting for negative Ofsted report, sister says

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 11:27 pm
A headteacher committed suicide while waiting for an Ofsted report (Ian West/PA)
A headteacher committed suicide while waiting for an Ofsted report (Ian West/PA)

A headteacher killed herself while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said.

Ruth Perry, 53, who was the headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, took her own life in January after being told the school was being downgraded from Outstanding to Inadequate.

Her sister, Julia Waters, said Ms Perry had experienced the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

She told BBC South that inspectors said a boy doing a flossing dance move, from the video game Fortnite, was evidence of the sexualisation of children at the school.

Ms Waters went on: “Ruth took her own life on January 8, all during that process every time I spoke to her, she would talk about the countdown.

“I remember her clearly one day saying ‘52 days and counting’, every day she had this weight on her shoulders hanging over her and she wasn’t officially allowed to talk to her family.

“I remember the very first day I saw her, rather than just speaking to her on the phone, a couple of days after the end of the Ofsted inspection, she came, she was an absolute shadow of her former self.”

She said the inspection destroyed 32 years of her vocation and “preyed on her mind until she couldn’t take it any more”.

The report, which was published this week, found the school to be Good in every category, apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be Inadequate, the lowest rating.

Inspectors said school leaders did not have the “required knowledge to keep pupils safe from harm”, did not take “prompt and proper actions” and had not ensured safeguarding was “effective”.

Caversham Primary School said in a letter in response to the report: “The school, led by Ruth, responded immediately after the inspection visit, to take action to resolve the issues raised.

“Following the heart-breaking loss of Ruth, we have continued her work to ensure that the school is an effective, safe and happy place for children to learn and achieve.”

Matthew Purves, Ofsted’s regional director for the South East, said: “We were deeply saddened by Ruth Perry’s tragic death.

“Our thoughts remain with Mrs Perry’s family, friends and everyone in the Caversham Primary School community.”

Matt Rodda, a Labour MP for Reading East, said: “I’ve had a meeting with the schools minister and I’ve also raised this with the regional director of Ofsted.

“I think it’s fair to say that there are local concerns about the way that the inspection was carried out.

“Also about the way that the Ofsted framework and other regulations affecting Ofsted effectively work, and the wider pressure on headteachers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 near Fort…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer’s hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS…
4
10
Martyn Smith and John White
Deaths of Oban pensioners at hands of mentally ill neighbour to be probed by…

More from Press and Journal

CR0041733, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Friday, March 17th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Humza Yousaf plans to make Aberdeen the renewable energy capital
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket still affected by power cut
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are coming to Fochabers in May. Image: Speyfest.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year's Speyfest
CR0031057 Sir Ian Wood for EV supplement piece. Which focusses on ETZ planned for south of Aberdeen and the upcoming COP26 conf in Glasgow. Sir Ian Wood is photographed at the Wood Foundation, Blenheim House, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 22-09-2021`
Sir Ian seeks UK Government commitment to Acorn carbon capture project
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 20
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Ferryhill Library is set to close on March 31. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Ferryhill community urged to pen 'library love letters' to councillors to save building from…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner Amber Hurst Picture shows; Amber Hurst, confectioner at The Bread Guy. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented