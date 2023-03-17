Domestic killers with history of coercive behaviour face tougher sentences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Domestic killers with history of coercive behaviour face tougher sentences

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 12:04 am
The use of excessive or gratuitous violence will also be made an aggravating factor in sentencing decisions for murder, the Ministry of Justice said (Alamy/PA)
The use of excessive or gratuitous violence will also be made an aggravating factor in sentencing decisions for murder, the Ministry of Justice said (Alamy/PA)

Killers with a history of coercive or controlling behaviour against their victims will face tougher sentences under new Government plans.

The use of excessive or gratuitous violence will also be made an aggravating factor in sentencing decisions for murder, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

The law will be changed after recommendations made by Clare Wade KC in an independent review into domestic homicide sentencing, which was commissioned in 2021.

Ms Wade, who was defence barrister for Sally Challen, the first woman to have her murder conviction quashed under coercive control laws, found the current sentencing framework does not adequately reflect that many domestic homicides are preceded by years of abuse, the MoJ said.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This Government will do everything we can to protect vulnerable women and keep in prison for longer those who attack or threaten them.

“The changes I am announcing today will mean longer jail sentences for those who kill women in the home by taking greater account of the specific factors involved, whether it is controlling and coercive behaviour or cases involving particular savagery known as ‘overkill’.”

Carole Gould and Julie Devey, who co-founded the campaigning organisation Killed Women after the deaths of their daughters, said in a joint statement: “After years of campaigning, we welcome the Government’s announcements today, but they must be just the start of the root-and-branch reform that is needed to ensure killers of women face sentences that reflect the cruelty and brutality of their crimes.”

The pair called on the Government to make sure the changes “are felt in courtrooms”.

Domestic homicide is defined as a death that occurs due to violence, abuse or neglect by a partner, ex-partner, relative or member of the same household.

Controlling or coercive behaviour was introduced as a criminal offence in the Serious Crime Act 2015 and can include economic, emotional or psychological abuse and threats alongside physical or sexual violence.

More than half (51%) of the murder cases looked at in the Wade Review involved controlling or coercive behaviour.

Patrick Ryan, chief executive of domestic abuse support service Hestia, said: “Far too many people across the UK lose their lives to a current or former partner.

“As a specialist domestic abuse charity, Hestia welcomes these tougher sentences and we now await a more detailed and resourced plan.

“In particular, we welcome the recognition of other forms of violence including coercive control.

“Survivors often tell us that they have endured years of abuse before physical violence escalates and it’s right that we take this into account when sentencing.”

A public consultation will be launched to determine whether a higher sentencing starting point of 25 years should be applied in murder cases where there is a history of controlling and coercive abuse.

Currently, the 25-year starting point only applies to murders where a knife has been taken to the scene with intent.

The Government has also asked the Sentencing Council to review the manslaughter sentencing guidelines to explain to judges that cases where deaths occur during rough sex should be punished with longer jail terms.

While the law is clear that there is no such thing as a “rough sex defence”, the review found that the high risk of death should be reflected in sentences potentially several years longer, the MoJ said.

Conservative MP Laura Farris last year asked ministers to support proposals for a minimum 12-year sentence for sexually motivated manslaughter amid concerns the law does not adequately punish such crimes.

Ms Farris said: “I am delighted by today’s decision which will see perpetrators receive much heftier sentences when they show such blatant disregard for their victims’ lives.

“The last few years have seen some appalling cases where men have received derisory sentences for brutal killings including strangulation. The announcement recognises the gendered nature of these crimes, and the fact they are often part of wider patterns of domestic abuse.

“We won’t solve violence against women overnight but today’s decision shows that these crimes will be treated with the seriousness that they deserve.”

The Government will respond in full to the Wade Review in the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
3
Plans to expand Stonehaven's Seafood Bothy business have been rejected amid fears about the safety of people queuing up for meals. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Seafood Bothy plans for seaside hut rejected as children ‘could run out into traffic…
6
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. James Ferguson subjected his parnet to a campaign of abuse over more than three years. Picture shows; Tain Sheriff Court / James Ferguson. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Man called partner ‘fat and ugly’, demanded sex and flew into a rage when…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Picture shows; CR0041120 Crime and Courts special by Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Safety survey series. Picture shows; NIGHTTIME ECONOMY Monday 6 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. N/A. Supplied by Kami Thomso Date; Unknown
‘I’ve been grabbed between my legs’: P&J safety survey reveals risks of Aberdeen nightlife 
9
The Drouthy Laird, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Grieving husband’s bar brawl with rowdy football fan
10
The crash happened around 5.30pm today. Image: JasperImage.
A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

More from Press and Journal

Lovat's Daniel Grieve tackles Roddy Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
No journalist wants to receive calls at home from angry politicians (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Impartiality is a tricky tightrope to walk
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan Carnegie seriously assaulted a man on the steps of St Giles Church, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Teenager broke pub-goer's hip and smashed his head off ground in unprovoked Elgin street…
A demonstration in support of Gary Lineker held outside the BBC's main sports studios at Media City in Salford Quays, prior to his return to the BBC (Image: Joel Goodman/LNP/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: BBC's mistake was hitting out at critics rather than continuing great work
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping his focus solely on his own club
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Gareth Snook who plays Willy Wonka and Noah Walton one of the actors who plays Charlie visited the P&J offices ahead of appearing in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Review: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory is sweet treat of pure imagination at His…
The Claymore production hub is one of around 40 assets to be hit if strikes go ahead. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK
North Sea braced for strikes as ballots close for 1,000 workers
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
What we Learned this week about....women's safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented