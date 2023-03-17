Latest Ferguson Marine ferry delays an ‘absolute disgrace’ – campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest Ferguson Marine ferry delays an ‘absolute disgrace’ – campaigner

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 9:13 am
The timetable for the completion of the Glen Sannox has slipped again (Jane Barlow/PA)
The timetable for the completion of the Glen Sannox has slipped again (Jane Barlow/PA)

The latest delays to the overdue Ferguson Marine ferries are an “absolute disgrace”, a campaigner from an island community group has said.

On Thursday, it emerged that the timetable for delivering the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 had slipped again with a further £6 million in funding required this year.

The Government-owned yard has pushed the absolute deadlines for the two vessels to the end of this year and 2024, but hopes they will be completed this autumn and by “late summer” of next year, respectively.

Sally Campbell, of the Arran Ferry Action Group, spoke about the latest delays on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday.

Ferguson Marine Shipyard
Sally Campbell said she was sceptical the Glen Sannox will be in service this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said most people on Arran were “dumbfounded” at the announcement, adding: “It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Ms Campbell said: “We’re really no nearer knowing when Glen Sannox, the new ferry for Arran, will be delivered or the final cost to the taxpayer.”

She also highlighted that bonuses had been paid to managers at the shipyard despite a failure to hand over the vessels.

She added: “The chance of it arriving in the autumn is slim.

“Will it be here? We could place bets on 2024 for Glen Sannox rather than late ’23. I’m very sceptical.

“We’re facing a real crisis on the island. Uncertainty, fear anxiety.”

CalMac’s existing ferry fleet is aging and the need for maintenance and repairs causes disruption for travel to and from the mainland.

In a statement to MSPs on Thursday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he had expressed the Government’s disappointment to the shipyard’s chief executive, David Tydeman.

He said: “No further delay in the delivery of these vessels is welcome and I fully share what I expect will be members’ disappointment at this announcement.

“However, the challenges and legacy issues being faced by the team at Fergusons cannot be underestimated and, after the appointment last February of the new chief executive, substantial progress has been made in facing these.”

