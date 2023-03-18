Gross misperception about Rwanda in the UK, Home Secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Gross misperception about Rwanda in the UK, Home Secretary says

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 10:34 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a new construction training academy in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a new construction training academy in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Home Secretary has said there is a “gross misperception about Rwanda in the UK” after being asked if the migration deal affected the Government’s ability to criticise the country on other issues.

Neighbouring nation the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) accused Rwanda of firing rockets into its territory last year – as tensions between the two nations remains high.

But Ms Braverman said any concerns ministers had with Rwanda about the support of rebels in DRC would be raised in private, describing the relationship between the African nation and the UK as “close” and “frank”.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to reporters on her visit to Kigali, Ms Braverman said: “Well, the way I view our relationship with Rwanda is one that is a close relationship and a frank relationship.

“Ministers, if there are concerns, we’ll raise them in private and that’s the right way that international relations operates.

“What I would say is that there is a gross misperception about Rwanda in the UK.

“Actually, this is my third visit to Rwanda in the last 15 years or so, and Rwanda is a safe country.

“And that’s not just me saying that, that’s our High Court – putting it in an exhaustive judgment.

“Our scheme complies with international law it complies with the European Convention on Human Rights and complies with the Refugee Convention.”

Ms Braverman continued: “Rwanda is a forward-looking dynamic economy.

“Rwanda has a real role and it’s a beacon in the region for providing humanitarian relief and refuge to refugees in the region.

“So I think that there there are myths about Rwanda and really, I’m here to be a champion of our friends in Rwanda and to work in partnership with them.”

Pressed on whether the deal affected the Government’s ability to criticise Rwanda on other issues, Ms Braverman said: “As I said, if there are any concerns, those will be raised by relevant ministers in private.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented