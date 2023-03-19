Union leader questions why Government will not ‘talk to own workforce’ about pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union leader questions why Government will not ‘talk to own workforce’ about pay

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 11:26 am
Mark Serwotka has queried why the Government will not talk to civil service worker unions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mark Serwotka has queried why the Government will not talk to civil service worker unions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The leader of a civil servants’ union has questioned how the Government has been able to produce a pay offer for nurses while declining to begin negotiations for their own workforce.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, said it was “great news” that progress was being made in talks with health leaders, but added that the Government has displayed “utter contempt” for their own workforce.

He said that PCS members: including civil servants in Government departments; Border Force; the DVLA; and the British Museum; had been offered the “lowest pay increase across anyone in the public sector” at 2%.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Serwotka said that many of these workers felt they had “no choice” but to stage lengthy strikes because many are living in “work poverty”.

This includes more than 1,000 Passport Office workers in England, Scotland and Wales who are staging industrial action for five weeks from April 3  – including over the Easter and early May Bank Holiday weekends.

When asked how this lengthy walkout sounds to outsiders, Mr Serwotka said: “It sounds like giving everything they can to strain every sinew to force their employer to recognise that when they’re going to foodbanks to claim benefits because they work for the Government, it is obscene.

“We’ve tried for months to get the Government to engage. It’s great news that they’re talking to the health unions and education unions, but why won’t they talk to their own workforce?

“Rishi Sunak applauded his workforce during the pandemic, he lauded us for delivering the furlough scheme, for delivering three million claims to universal credit.

Industrial strikes
Mark Serwotka speaking during a strike rally in Trafalgar Square in central London on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

“Many people died in the civil service who went into work to keep our borders safe and provide frontline services, yet a 2% pay rise is lower than anywhere in the economy and they will not even negotiate with us.

“I think most of your viewers would find that utterly astonishing and that’s why people are having to take escalating strike action, because they’ve got no choice if they want to get themselves out of work poverty.”

He said that 40,000 civil servants are using foodbanks, 45,000 claim in-work benefits, and 49,000 workers across the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HMRC are on the national minimum wage.

Mr Serwotka added that the fact Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden did not mention the PCS strikes during his earlier appearance on the same show “goes to confirm the utter contempt they hold their own workforce in”.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was asked about the pay talks with teaching unions and junior doctors, and how the pay offer for nurses would be funded.

Mr Dowden, who has played a key role co-ordinating the Government’s response to strikes, said: “Finding this money is not easy.

“But we think that in this context of ensuring that we reward nurses properly and we prevent disruption, that we can find the money to do this but it won’t be easy.”

He suggested the money could come from the £160 billion NHS budget or from within “wider Government spending”.

“Given the pressure that health services around the world are under, we’re not going to take services away from the front line,” he added.

