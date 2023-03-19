Sunak should have suspended Raab during bullying investigation, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak should have suspended Raab during bullying investigation, says union

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 12:02 pm
Dominic Raab should have been suspended or stepped down while bullying claims are investigated, it has been suggested (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dominic Raab should have been suspended or stepped down while bullying claims are investigated, it has been suggested (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should suspend Dominic Raab from the Cabinet while investigations into alleged bullying are ongoing, according to the leader of the largest trade union in the civil service.

Failing that, Mr Raab should step down, said Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union.

Mr Serwotka claimed the handling of the case had also contributed to a “collapse in morale” among civil servants.

He said that civil servants felt “scapegoated” by Mr Raab’s suggestion that it is possible for them to make malicious false claims against him in order to have him removed.

Mr Raab, who holds the Cabinet posts of Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Justice Secretary, has pledged to resign if he is found to have bullied staff.

He is being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, and dozens of officials are thought to be involved in eight formal bullying complaints.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Serwotka pointed out that other ministers have been found to have bullied civil servants yet remained in their post.

He said: “While Dominic Raab is going through a process, we know that Priti Patel was found to have bullied civil servants in the Home Office yet she got away with hardly a sanction.

PCS members strike
Mark Serwotka said Dominic Raab should be suspended until the bullying investigation has concluded (Kirsty O’Connor/PA).

“We know that Suella Braverman broke the ministerial code, yet now she issues emails accusing her own workforce of blocking her Rwanda policy.

“And now we have Dominic Raab with not one complaint, but numerous complaints (against him).

“The point I would make is if one of my members had an allegation like this against them, they would be suspended.

“He should step aside, or he should be suspended while the allegations are investigated.

“And it’s time the Government realised that the way they are being seen to treat their workforce causes a collapse in morale and causes people to really question whether they can play a role in public service when they’re not only treated like this by ministers, but scapegoated by ministers as soon as something goes wrong.”

Mr Raab, who has given evidence to the inquiry, said on Friday that it is “improper” to discuss his conduct until it has concluded.

Speaking about his relationship with civil servants, he also said: “Of course, you want to have a positive relationship.

“With the vast majority of people, that I do, that is the case. But I’m not going to comment on the allegations or the claims.”

