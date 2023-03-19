Braverman prepared to change laws to make it easier to kick out rogue police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braverman prepared to change laws to make it easier to kick out rogue police

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 10:32 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman visits Kepler College, a business management academy in Kigali during her visit to Rwanda. Picture date: Sunday March 19, 2023.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman visits Kepler College, a business management academy in Kigali during her visit to Rwanda. Picture date: Sunday March 19, 2023.

Laws could be changed to make it easier for police chiefs to sack rogue officers, the Home Secretary said.

Suella Braverman said it was currently “very difficult” for chief constables to kick out officers who “fall short”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has estimated that hundreds of officers in his force have been getting away with misconduct and even criminal behaviour, but he currently has no way of removing them.

The Home Office launched a review of the police disciplinary process earlier this year after serving Met officer David Carrick was convicted for being a serial rapist.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Problems with vetting officers across police forces were also identified by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The Met is braced for a difficult week with the publication of Baroness Casey’s review of the culture and standards in the force, commissioned in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Ms Braverman gave Sir Mark her backing to raise standards in the Met, although she acknowledged there were “serious problems” in policing.

She told reporters accompanying her on a visit to Rwanda: “That’s why the inspectorate carried out a wholesale review, not just for the Met but of all police forces, and laid out around 40 recommendations on what police forces should be doing to raise their standards with vetting and processing.

“I’ve announced changes that we are going to make, or consult on at least, on the dismissals process.

“We have found that it’s very difficult for a chief constable to dismiss an officer… who falls short.

“If the law needs changing, I will do that.

“But ultimately, we need to ensure that all standards are raised, and the Met Commissioner was really serious about achieving that goal.”

She said there had been “real failings” in the Met, some of which had “tragic” consequences.

“What’s important now is we get behind the commissioner and his turnaround plan, and we support him and his deputy to ensure that the Met is recruiting and retaining the best people to protect the public and improving its standards and keeping people safe.

“The commissioner has my backing to do that.”

But she added: “We’ve got to remember the vast majority of Met police officers are brave, courageous and uphold the highest standards.”

Scotland Yard hopes the Casey review will be an opportunity to reset relations with communities in the capital and help the process of rebuilding trust following cases such as Couzens and Carrick.

In an indication that the report makes for uncomfortable reading, the Met’s deputy commissioner Dame Lynne Owens, who has seen it ahead of its publication, said “for those of us who care, our emotional response will be raw” and the force should “expect critical commentary” in its wake.

She said: “I have a heartfelt plea. This is an opportunity for the many outstanding officers and staff to work with communities to reset where needed. Much of what she (Casey) says will resonate with you too.”

