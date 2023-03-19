Rwanda flights: Braverman ‘encouraged’ after discussions over injunction reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rwanda flights: Braverman ‘encouraged’ after discussions over injunction reforms

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 10:33 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:11 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Home Secretary said she is “encouraged” after “constructive” discussions between the Government and the European Court of Human Rights over possible reforms to the injunction that grounded migrant flights to Rwanda.

A Government source said if implemented, the reforms “would remove a key barrier to getting flights off the ground”.

In 2022 the European Court of Human Rights granted an injunction, via its Rule 39, that effectively grounded a flight sending asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda.

Suella Braverman told reporters it was a “blessing” for those entering the UK illegally to be relocated to the country as she completed her trip to the African nation on Sunday.

As part of the discussions with the Strasbourg court, the Government has asked for a higher legal threshold for any injunction under Rule 39 to be imposed on any future deportation flights.

It is understood the discussions have also involved the European court taking the High Court decision into account when considering any future Rule 39 orders.

The Government also wants the opportunity to make legal representations if the court sought to impose another injunction in the future.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Suella Braverman attending a Commonwealth Day street fair in Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On the discussions with Strasbourg, Ms Braverman said: “The Government has been clear that the opaque Strasbourg process which led to the last-minute grounding of our Rwanda flight with a Rule 39 order last year was deeply flawed.

“That’s why we have measures in our Bill that will address how the UK intends to comply with such orders in the future.

“But I’ve been encouraged by the Government’s constructive recent discussions with Strasbourg, including around possible reforms to Rule 39 procedures, which is obviously something we’d like to see.”

Ms Braverman has visited two housing estates that could become a home to migrants on her trip to Rwanda – with some of them boasting off-street parking, gardens and leisure facilities.

Asked if she believed this accommodation would still act as a deterrent, she said: “I think it’s about the balance.

“What I’m trying to illustrate and point out here is that Rwanda has a proud track record of supporting vulnerable people who have come to their country as refugees.

“They have done that through genuine investment, and care and compassion for those people.

“The purpose of pointing that out is to challenge all of the critics who portray Rwanda in an unjustifiable and an unwarranted negative way.

“I encourage all of my critics to actually visit Rwanda before they cast aspersions and throw around incredibly prejudiced and snobbish opinions about what this beautiful country has to offer.”

Speaking about migrants being relocated to Rwanda, Ms Braverman added: “I would call it a blessing.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Suella Braverman meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame at his office in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We’ve seen refugees from several countries here who are enormously grateful for the sanctuary Rwanda has provided, the educational opportunities, security, a home, opportunities for the future.

“Coming to Rwanda, being resettled in Rwanda will provide these vulnerable people with a prosperous future.”

On Sunday, the African nation’s President Paul Kagame told Ms Braverman his country will “always have capacity” for more refugees during a 45-minute meeting in Kigali.

Mr Kagame said he welcomed the agreement between the two countries – and the expansion of its scope which was finalised at the weekend, adding that he trusted the process that had been agreed between the two countries.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Suella Braverman meets cricketers at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The meeting followed the Home Secretary carrying out a series of engagements, including a street fair organised to celebrate Commonwealth Day and laying a brick at a 528-home housing project on the outskirts of Kigali.

On Saturday, a Home Office source said the Government was working towards getting flights off the ground by the summer, and that Ms Braverman acknowledged it was dependent on the pending legal battles.

No migrants have been relocated to the country so far after the deal was signed last April by Ms Braverman’s predecessor Priti Patel.

The Home Secretary also announced that she had expanded the agreement with Rwanda to incorporate all those illegally entering the UK as opposed to solely asylum seekers.

The addition to the deal is to be put in place to ensure illegal entrants would be detained and swiftly removed under the Illegal Migration Bill (IMB), irrespective of the claim they bring – including asylum, human rights, modern slavery or nothing at all.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Lisa Nandy criticised the ‘stunts’ from the Home Secretary (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s Lisa Nandy criticised the Government’s “unethical, unworkable” Rwanda policy and suggested money from the £140 million deal should be used to aid the National Crime Agency’s efforts to tackle criminal gangs profiting from Channel crossings.

She told Sky News: “Everyone accepts this is a major problem, a crisis. We’ve got record numbers of boats arriving on the coast, criminal gangs profiting and an asylum system in chaos.

“But the question is, what is the Government actually doing? So far they’ve done several PR opportunities and photo ops. We’ve had £140 million of cheques written to Rwanda in order to implement a scheme that hasn’t removed a single person.

“This is just more stunts from this Government.”

