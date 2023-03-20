Leaders in dementia research to chair Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leaders in dementia research to chair Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 4:54 am
Two leaders in dementia research have been appointed to chair the UK's dementia mission, which was launched in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor
Two leaders in dementia research have been appointed to chair the UK’s dementia mission, which was launched in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)

Two leaders in dementia research have been appointed to chair the UK’s dementia mission, which was launched in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor.

Alzheimer’s Research UK chief Hilary Evans and Professor Nadeem Sarwar, a senior leader at pharmaceutical company Eisai, will chair the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission.

The former Eastenders and Carry On actress, who died in 2020 aged 83, campaigned for funding to find a cure or way to halt dementia following her own diagnosis with Alzheimer’s.

The appointments of Ms Evans and Prof Sarwar are due to be officially announced by science minister George Freeman at Monday’s World Dementia Council Summit in London.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Ms Evans and Prof Sarwar will bring together industry leaders, the NHS, researchers and families living with dementia in an effort to tackle the condition.

He said: “Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK, but cutting edge research into new technologies that can help to detect and measure indicators of the condition has the potential to improve diagnosis, treatment and care.

“Today we’re taking another step forward to spearhead efforts into beating this disease and potentially help many people across the UK.

“Hilary Evans and Nadeem Sarwar will be crucial to accelerating the development of the latest treatments and technologies, as well as driving collaboration across partners in industry, the NHS, academia and people affected by dementia.”

Television star Dame Barbara Windsor after she was made a Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London
Dame Barbara discovered she was suffering from Alzheimer’s in 2014 and went public with her diagnosis four years later (John Stillwell/PA)

The Government also pledged to double funding for dementia research to £160 million by 2024.

One million people are predicted to be living with dementia by 2025 – a figure which rises to 1.6 million by 2040.

Ms Evans said she aims to ensure people with dementia are “at the heart” of the mission.

She said: “Dementia research has made great strides in recent years, but there is still important progress to be made on multiple fronts and this needs effective collaboration across the whole dementia landscape.

Barbara Windsor open letter to PM
Dame Barbara with former prime minister Boris Johnson (Simon Dawson/PA)

“This significant initiative will drive forward progress in dementia research and bring us closer to a cure.”

The Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission was launched by former prime minister Boris Johnson in August 2022 to develop innovative research tools and increase the number and speed of clinical trials in dementia and neurodegeneration.

Dame Barbara discovered she was suffering from Alzheimer’s in 2014 and went public with her diagnosis four years later.

She was credited with helping others to speak openly about their own experiences of dementia after the decision to make her diagnosis public.

