Police cannot maintain workforce and make new pay award, says outgoing chief

Funding issues mean Police Scotland will not be able to maintain workforce levels and make a pay award, the outgoing Chief Constable has said.

Ahead of the force presenting its annual budget to the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday, Sir Iain Livingstone sent a letter to MSPs, councillors and other stakeholders.

According to the Chief Constable, who announced plans to retire last month, officer numbers are likely to remain at 16,600 due to funding issues, but the overall workforce will have to reduce if they want to increase overall staff pay.

In its spending review last year, the Scottish Government allocated the £1.25 billion for policing until 2026-27, but has since offered an increase to £1.45 billion in next year’s budget.

In his letter, the Chief Constable said: “Policing’s funding allocation for the year ahead is better than the flat cash settlement which had been suggested, which I believe is recognition of improvements, reforms and related savings already made.

“Despite this, it does not allow us to maintain our workforce at the levels of previous years and at the same time make a pay award in 2023-24.”

The Chief Constable added: “Hard choices are being taken across the public sector to respond to high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Police Scotland is not immune to those challenges and we are taking action to prioritise and maintain operational policing.

“Because of recruitment delayed and increased retirals, officer numbers are lower than in previous years, at around 16,600.

“Our funding allocation means our officer establishment will remain around 16,600, including over 200 officers currently funded from outwith our core Scottish Government settlement. We are building a service model which reflects that level.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said policing “is and will continue to be a priority for this government”, adding: “While operational matters and staffing priorities are always rightly for the Chief Constable, the Scottish Government remains committed to working closely with both the Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland to ensure we continue to have a safe, protected and resilient Scotland.

“Despite UK Government austerity, and in recognition of the crucial role Police Scotland officers and staff play keeping our communities safe, the service will receive additional resource funding of £80 million in 2023-24, a 6.3% increase compared to 2022-23.

“Scotland has more police officers per capita than England and Wales and our officers have significantly higher pay ranges, with a starting salary for a constable in Scotland around £5,000 more than in England and Wales.

“Recorded crime is also at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974, down 42% since 2006-07.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats said the letter laid bare the “challenges facing the service”.

“They are being asked to tackle crime with fewer officers and maintain morale while pay and conditions worsen,” said the party’s justice spokesman Liam McArthur.

“All three SNP leadership contenders should take some of the blame for this. Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are both former justice ministers, while Kate Forbes decides the budget.

“Despite this, policing and justice have barely featured in the SNP leadership race.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for community policing across Scotland.

“People need to know there is an officer on hand when they need them most.”