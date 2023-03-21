Holyrood committee ‘extremely concerned’ over college estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Holyrood committee ‘extremely concerned’ over college estate

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 12:04 am
The committee report was released on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The committee report was released on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Holyrood committee has said it is “extremely concerned” over the state of Scotland’s colleges, urging the Scottish Government to provide more funding for the estate.

According to Audit Scotland, there has been a £321 million shortfall in maintenance funding since 2018-19, which poses “a risk to colleges’ ability to maintain the suitability and safety of their buildings”.

A new report from Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee released on Tuesday “lays bare the shortcomings of the current funding model and the lack of flexibility our colleges have”, according to convener Sue Webber.

In one of its conclusions, the report said: “The committee is extremely concerned about the significant level of back log and life cycle maintenance required to ensure that the college estate is wind and water tight, and the impact that this may be having on learners.

“Given the current situation, the committee is further concerned about ability of colleges to meet their net zero targets by 2045.

“As such, the committee recommends that the Scottish Funding Council do all it can to accelerate work to develop and implement its infrastructure investment plan.

“The committee would strongly encourage the Scottish Government to explore how the requisite resource can be provided to remedy the outstanding maintenance issues and place colleges on the path to net zero.”

“During our inquiry we heard witnesses express frustration about colleges’ finances,” Ms Webber added.

“The challenges colleges face will make it more difficult for them to respond to Scotland’s needs and priorities.

“However, the critical findings in our report are not a reflection on the hard work of colleges or their staff. Colleges continue to deliver high-quality, highly respected qualifications and professional training.”

She added: “The Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council must work together to ensure our colleges have more cash, more flexibility, or clearer priorities.”

The report concluded: “Colleges need more funds to be able to deliver what is being asked of them, particularly if they are going to be able to meet their net zero commitments by 2045.

“However, the committee recognises the financial constraints that the Scottish Government is also working within, and the allocation of more funds may not be possible.”

The report was complimentary of the regionalisation of colleges, which started in 2012, saying the changes had created “coherence of curriculum” within the regions and enhanced the student voice.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Despite a very challenging financial context, the college sector 2023-24 resource budget increased by £26 million in cash terms compared to 2022-23.

“This demonstrates our commitment to the sector.

“Flexibilities were increased for the sector in 2022-23 and we continue to work with the Scottish Funding Council and colleges to ensure best of use of their budget to support our learners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
2
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
6
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
8
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
9
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
10
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…

More from Press and Journal

Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.
New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps.
A96 reopen following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age
Scott Milne and his friend Steve Beedie want to help their fellow veterans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning w/c March 20, 2023 Picture shows; Barn Church in Inverness. Culloden, Inverness. Supplied by Google/DC Thomson Date; 20/03/2023
Woodland Trust issues warning over Highland house plan, changes on the way for trio…
Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager's…
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months
Sweet peas benefit from nicking for germination.
Scott Smith: Seed sowing and sympathising with the great Socrates at the Beechgrove Garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented