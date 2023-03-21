Eurosceptic Tory group to reveal legal advice on Sunak’s Brexit deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurosceptic Tory group to reveal legal advice on Sunak’s Brexit deal

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 12:06 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will put part of his Windsor Framework to a vote on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will put part of his Windsor Framework to a vote on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

A group of Brexit-backing Conservative MPs are set to announce their expert panel’s legal view on the Prime Minister’s deal with the European Union ahead of a Commons vote.

The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory Brexiteers commissioned a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to consider the Windsor Framework before it decides how to vote on Wednesday.

The counsel of lawyers is expected to unveil its findings on Tuesday.

It comes a day ahead of a vote in the House of Commons on the so-called “Stormont brake” element of the accord negotiated by Rishi Sunak with the European Commission.

Reports have suggested that the view of the ERG’s legal squad, led by veteran Eurosceptic MP Sir Bill Cash, will be that the brake is unusable in practice and the deal does not go far enough.

Brexit ERG
Sir Bill Cash has led the European Research Group’s ‘star chamber’ on the Windsor Framework (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir James Duddridge, a Tory former trade minister, told the Daily Telegraph he would “absolutely vote against” Mr Sunak’s deal that he is said to have labelled a “betrayal of Brexit”.

“It breaks Northern Ireland off from the United Kingdom and sets up a new regulatory environment around the European Union,” he told the newspaper.

“It’s just not acceptable and, to be frank, I don’t know how they thought it ever could be.”

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has already said it will vote against the framework this week.

Mr Sunak’s Windsor Framework is designed to ease trade frictions and Unionists fears associated with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was part of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The protocol was drawn-up to prevent a hardening of the land border in Ireland by allowing EU single market rules to continue to apply in Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Sir James Duddridge is reportedly set to vote against the Prime Minister’s Brexit fix (PA)

The result was that regulatory and customs checks moved to the Irish Sea, creating economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As part of a deal aimed at cutting red tape created by the treaty, Mr Sunak negotiated the Stormont brake in a bid to give Belfast greater autonomy over the rules that apply to the province.

The brake would allow a minority of elected Stormont members to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland – a move that could see the UK Government veto their introduction in the region.

The Prime Minister’s end goal with the framework is to restore powersharing in Belfast.

The DUP, the largest Unionist party in the Northern Ireland Assembly, is currently blocking devolution at Stormont in protest at the terms of the protocol.

London, Brussels and Washington are keen for the Stormont institutions to be restored ahead of next month’s landmark 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could face a Tory rebellion on his Windsor Framework deal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

US President Joe Biden is among those set to visit Northern Ireland next month to mark the deal that established powersharing in Belfast.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, has said there is “a lot more work to be done” on the accord, with the party pointing out the brake would not apply to EU rules already being followed by Belfast.

But he has not definitively ruled out the prospect of his party rejecting the framework in Westminster but still returning to devolution at Stormont.

The first Commons vote on Wednesday on the EU-UK agreement will be on the secondary legislation that would give effect to the Stormont brake.

While the vote only concerns one aspect of the accord, Downing Street has suggested the vote will be indicative of support for the overall agreement.

Even in the face of DUP opposition and a potential Tory rebellion, Mr Sunak is expected to comfortably win the division due to Labour backing the pact.

No 10 has pushed back against calls from the DUP to renegotiate the framework but has said ministers stand ready to hold further consultations with the Unionist outfit before Wednesday’s vote.

