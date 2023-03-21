Mounting cost of energy bills support sends public borrowing to February record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mounting cost of energy bills support sends public borrowing to February record

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 7:52 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 8:49 am
The soaring cost of energy bills support sent UK Government borrowing ballooning to a record £16.7bn last month, according to official figures (Yui Mok/PA)
The soaring cost of energy bills support sent UK Government borrowing ballooning to a record £16.7bn last month, according to official figures (Yui Mok/PA)

The soaring cost of energy bills support sent UK Government borrowing ballooning to a record £16.7 billion last month, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that government borrowing in February jumped by £9.7 billion year on year, due to around another £9.3 billion in costs from energy support schemes.

The cost of energy support has now reached about £34 billion since it was put in place last October to help households and businesses cope with rocketing gas and electricity bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in last week’s Spring Budget that the energy price guarantee capping bills at £2,500 a year will be extended for households for another three months, from April to June.

The latest ONS data also revealed that £6.9 billion of interest payable on debt also pushed February borrowing higher, although this was down by £1.3 billion – the first fall in debt interest payments since April 2021 due to easing inflation.

Public sector borrowing was the highest February figure since monthly records began in 1993 and higher than the £11.7 billion expected by most economists.

It takes the year-to-date total to £132.2 billion.

This was £15.5 billion more than the same period last year and the third highest financial year-to-February borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Mr Hunt said: “Borrowing is still high because we’re determined to support households and businesses with rising prices and are spending about £1,500 per household to pay just under half of people’s energy bills this winter.

“What will bring these costs right down is lower inflation, which is why it remains one of our top priorities to halve it this year, alongside growing our economy and reducing debt.”

Of the £6.9 billion interest payable on government debt in February, £3.4 billion reflected the impact of retail prices index (RPI) inflation on index-linked gilt stock.

Inflation has been falling back from painful highs seen in October last year, but consumer prices index inflation still stands at 10.1%, with RPI at 13.4%.

The borrowing figures come after the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), cut its borrowing forecasts for the current financial year to £152.4 billion in last week’s spring Budget, down from its £177 billion previous estimation.

The ONS said the February figure leaves the Government with £20.2 billion of headroom for borrowing in March.

Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the OBR’s updated forecast is therefore “not in serious danger of being breached”.

But he added: “We continue to think, however, that the OBR’s optimism about the medium-term economic outlook is misplaced and that the Government will not stick to plans for a substantial fiscal consolidation over the coming years.”

The OBR said last week that new measures in the Budget, such as increased childcare commitments for working parents, will increase spending, but borrowing is still due to be, on average, £10 billion lower each year from next year onwards.

It also forecast the UK would avoid a recession, with the economy to shrink by less than expected and inflation fall more sharply than previous forecasts, while it estimates CPI inflation will fall back to 2.9% at the end of this year.

