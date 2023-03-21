Tory MPs will get free vote on any Johnson inquiry sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory MPs will get free vote on any Johnson inquiry sanctions

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 10:01 am
Former prime minister Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Conservative MPs will be allowed to make decisions “as individuals” on any sanctions to be applied to Boris Johnson following the Privileges Committee inquiry, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak indicated that Tory MPs will be given a free vote on the matter, ahead of the former PM’s appearance before the cross-party committee on Wednesday.

The publication of his defence to claims that he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials is now awaited, after Mr Johnson handed over the dossier on Monday afternoon.

Mr Sunak confirmed he will not tell his MPs how to vote on any sanctions that may be recommended by the committee, telling BBC Breakfast: “These are matters for Parliament and the House and MPs as individuals, rather than for Government. So that is the general process that we will follow.”

The Prime Minister declined to say whether he agreed with some of Mr Johnson’s allies that the process was a “witch hunt”, telling the programme: “That’s ultimately something for Boris Johnson and he’ll have the committee process to go through and that’s a matter for Parliament. That’s not what I’m focused on.”

Mr Johnson was first asked to provide a written submission in July last year, but provided it 48 hours before his televised questioning by the committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The committee confirmed it received the evidence, key to Mr Johnson’s political future, at 2.32pm on Monday.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs will be able to vote ‘as individuals’ on any sanctions on Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A spokesman for the panel of MPs said: “The committee will need to review what has been submitted in the interests of making appropriate redactions to protect the identity of some witnesses.

“The committee intends to publish this as soon as is practicably possible. The material will be published on the committee website.”

If Mr Johnson fails to convince the committee he did not deliberately mislead Parliament, he could be found to have committed a contempt of Parliament and receive a suspension. Such a move could ultimately end in a by-election.

An ally of the Conservative MP said his defence had been handed over on Monday “as planned”, adding: “The committee control the timing of publication. We encourage them to publish it as soon as possible.”

The defence is expected to take the form of a lengthy submission from Mr Johnson’s barrister, Lord Pannick KC.

The hearing clashes with a key vote on Mr Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which Democratic Unionist Party MPs plan to oppose.

An estimated £220,000 of taxpayers’ money has been allocated for Mr Johnson’s legal bills.

If the committee rules that he did mislead the House, they will consider whether it was “reckless or intentional” and amounted to a contempt of Parliament.

An interim report by the committee earlier this month said evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to the then-prime minister.

But Mr Johnson claimed it was “clear” he had not committed a contempt of Parliament, arguing there is “no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament” or failed to update it in a timely manner.

Mr Johnson has also sought to cast doubt on the findings of Sue Gray’s report on partygate, after she quit the Civil Service to take up a role in Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

The Privileges Committee is examining evidence around at least four occasions when Mr Johnson may have misled MPs with his assurances to the Commons that lockdown rules were followed.

The committee will publish its findings on whether the former prime minister committed a contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the ultimate decision will fall to the full House of Commons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps
A96 reopens following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
2
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
Kincorth Academy's under-14s surged to national success in 1983 with a Scottish School football win - and won praise from Alex Ferguson.
Neil Drysdale: Kincorth Academy’s own great footballing triumph came two weeks before Aberdeen’s Gothenburg…
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
7
Being estranged from your mother can bring with it unfair assumptions or judgment from others (Image: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Family estrangement is difficult but common – it shouldn’t be a taboo…
8
Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘It doesn’t matter who you are or how old you are’: Thousands turn out…
9
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager’s…
10
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…

More from Press and Journal

The Ness Bridge in Inverness will be lit up in purple on Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Prominent buildings and landmarks across the north to be light up in purple to…
Sir Nick Faldo, three-time winner of the Open Championship.
Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky launches new portfolio honouring Sir Nick Faldo
Martin Heaney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
Ken Campbell sitting with his walking stick within his Blackhills Court home in Westhill.
Pensioner fighting to get maintenance issues fixed at Westhill sheltered housing
Hermes' Paul Esslemont tries to find a way past Dyce's Craig Peter and Lyall Keir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Magnificent seven from title challengers Hermes
Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after the win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: MacDonald-Pollock effect sees Dons in with a shout for third as Barry Robson…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041630Heather Fowlie. Picture: Elgin Train Station. It's reported that someone has been hit by a train between the Elgin and Forres railway stations. March 10th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jealous man attacked partner leaving her scarred for life
Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys and Girls Quadrangular singles matches in Holland next month. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Dutch trip beckons for north-east duo Oli Blackadder and Ruby Watt
The catchment zones for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools are set to change in August.
New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools
To go with story by Ryan Duff. SSE to pledge ?100K to Britain?s biggest pumped hydro scheme in 40 years Picture shows; SSE's Coire Glas project. N/a. Supplied by SSE Date; 20/03/2023
SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme

Editor's Picks

Most Commented