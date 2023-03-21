DUP MP says party will ‘continue the fight’ against post-Brexit trade barriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DUP MP says party will ‘continue the fight’ against post-Brexit trade barriers

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 11:29 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 11:38 am
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will ‘continue the fight’ against Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will 'continue the fight' against Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will “continue the fight” against Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party has been boycotting the Stormont Assembly since May 2022 over concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the party believes created economic barriers within the UK.

The DUP announced that it plans to vote against the Stormont brake in Westminster on Wednesday, the first element of the Windsor Framework to be discussed by Parliament.

Mr Wilson spoke on Good Morning Ulster about the DUP’s plans to return to Stormont.

“At one stage the SDLP and Alliance and other parties were saying we’ve got to have the full implementation of the protocol because there’s no other game in town,” he said.

“We insisted that the protocol was not acceptable and that negotiation had to be undertaken to revise it and remove it.

“We got the negotiation, but we didn’t get the outcome, so we have to continue the fight, and we will continue the fight.”

Despite the DUP’s plans to vote against it, the British Government insisted it has no plans to renegotiate the Windsor Framework.

Mr Wilson responded to the notion that no more negotiations with the EU will be taking place.

“We were told that before and then negotiations started,” he said.

Northern Ireland Assembly
The DUP has been boycotting the Stormont Assembly since May 2022 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Wilson added: “Of course there’s something very important here for unionists – if the protocol in its revised version stays or the original version stays, then that will be the end of the union.”

According to Mr Wilson, the Stormont brake does not go far enough in addressing the democratic deficit created by the Windsor Framework.

“Regardless of what part of the community you come from, they expect their own elected representatives to be the ones who make the laws and then be held accountable for the laws,” he said.

“And the fact of the matter is, even with the Windsor framework, EU laws will still apply in Northern Ireland and the opportunities to change those laws are totally removed from elected representatives in Northern Ireland.”

The Stormont brake would allow 30 Stormont Assembly members from two parties to object to new EU laws being implemented in Northern Ireland.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said on Tuesday that his party has not decided whether or not they will vote in favour of the Stormont brake.

“We’ll either vote for it or abstain, we’ll make that decision today,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr Eastwood also addressed concerns raised by members of his own party about the democratic deficit created by the Windsor Framework.

“The best way to fix the democratic deficit is going back into the European Union,” he said.

“But the idea that a devolved Assembly or 30 members of it would be setting EU regulations is just bonkers, frankly, and anybody who thinks otherwise, I don’t know what planet they’re living on.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that, while further reforms are necessary, the Windsor Framework represents an important stepping stone in resolving Brexit trading relationships.

“The Ulster Unionist Party see the framework as a stepping stone towards achieving a lasting solution to the many issues and challenges with our post-Brexit trading relationship with both Great Britain and the European Union,” he said.

