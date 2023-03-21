New first minister must make waiting times a priority, says Lib Dems leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New first minister must make waiting times a priority, says Lib Dems leader

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 1:26 pm
Accident and emergency waiting times performance declined in the first full week of March, figures show (Jeff Moore/PA)
Accident and emergency waiting times performance declined in the first full week of March, figures show (Jeff Moore/PA)

Scotland’s new first minister is being urged to make tackling long waits in accident and emergency a priority – as figures showed more than a third of patients waited longer than the the target time in the first full week in March.

With the latest data from Public Health Scotland showing only 64.7% of patients in A&E were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in the week ending March 12, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton made a plea to the three candidates running to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

The Lib Dem said: “As the SNP leadership race comes to a close it is clear the ongoing crisis in Scotland’s NHS will have to be at the top of the new first minister’s in tray.”

A&E departments dealt with 24,523 cases in the week ending March 12 , with performance against the waitimg time target down from the 69% recorded the previous week.

It also continues to be well below the Scottish Government ambition of having 95% of cases in A&E dealt with within four hours.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland showed that 8,656 patients were in A&E for more than four hours – up from 7,429 the previous week.

There were also 2,585 people who spent eight hours or more in A&E, including 1,030 who were there for a minimum of 12 hours – with these totals up from 2,300 and 916 in the week ending March 5.

The data for the week ending March 12 also showed three hospitals where more than half of patients waited longer than the four-hour target time in A&E: with 42.2% of patients dealt within within this time at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; as well as 44.5% of patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert; and 44.6% at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Humza Yousaf stressed there would be fluctuations in the weekly performance figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who is one of the three candidates hoping to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scottish first minister, stressed there would be fluctuations in the weekly data.

He said: “We are doing everything we can to support the health service through the remainder of the most challenging winter in its history.”

But Mr Cole-Hamilton complained: “Patients wait for hours on end week after week, all the while the candidates to be our new first minister squabble over independence plans.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, branded the figures as being a “damning indictment on Humza Yousaf”, insisting that the current Health Secretary is “more focused on his leadership ambitions than his day job”.

The Tory MSP said: “These desperate figures give lie to the theory that Scotland’s A&E wards are recovering from the peak winter pressures on the NHS.

“We’re into spring and yet waiting times have got sharply worse from an already unacceptable position – meaning that even more lives will be needlessly lost.”

Mr Yousaf said: “While A&E performance has improved since the start of the year, pressure on services remains high and we will continue to see fluctuations in figures from week to week.

“There continues to be pressure across our health and social care system that is impacting on performance and I would like to thank all NHS staff for their continued exceptional efforts in the face of this pressure.

“We are increasing NHS 24 staffing to help cope with increased demand and are providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

