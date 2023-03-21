Campaigners raise fears bouncers could be placed at some polling stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners raise fears bouncers could be placed at some polling stations

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 1:52 pm
Labour MP Grahame Morris, fourth from left, joins campaigners unveiling a giant map outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, showing the numbers of voters at risk of being turned away from polling stations because of the voter ID rollout (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour MP Grahame Morris, fourth from left, joins campaigners unveiling a giant map outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, showing the numbers of voters at risk of being turned away from polling stations because of the voter ID rollout (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Campaigners have raised fears that bouncers could be placed at some polling stations to turn away voters who do not have the right ID.

Supporters of Open Britain and Unlock Democracy gathered in Westminster on Tuesday to demand new voting registration rules are scrapped.

Under the regulations, voters will be required to have photographic ID such as passports or driving licences when they cast ballots at May’s local elections.

The groups warned as many as two million people may be turned away as they do not currently have the appropriate ID.

Labour MP Grahame Morris, fourth from left, joins campaigners unveiling a giant map outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, showing the numbers of voters at risk of being turned away from polling stations because of the voter ID rollout
Labour MP Grahame Morris, fourth from left, joins campaigners unveiling a giant map outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, showing the numbers of voters at risk of being turned away from polling stations because of the voter ID rollout (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Voters can also apply to have a special voting certificate but campaigners believe the number of people applying for these has been extremely low.

Only around 32,000 applications have been made since the scheme launched in January – an average of just 500 a day, according to the campaign groups’ research.

Speaking at a protest outside Parliament, Open Britain chief executive Mark Kieran told the PA news agency: “Democracy is struggling in this country. People are disenfranchised with it. Sadly it does not take a lot to stop ordinary members of the public when it comes to voting.

“Even just the fact that people need to remember to carry their ID when they leave to go to work that day. It is likely that people will find themselves intending to vote and not being able to because they simply forgot to bring their voter ID. There are a lot of people who have not heard about this and will get a big surprise.”

He claimed the voting cards are a barrier to democracy and that people could get angry or frustrated when they are turned away at polling stations.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact this could have on local seats which can be decided by a handful of votes.

Mr Kieran added: “I imagine we will have a lot of confusion and confusion is not helpful when you are dealing with something as fundamental as democracy. I think it could quickly turn to anger. It’s not something that should ever be considered when casting your vote. It should be as easy and straightforward as possible to do that.

“We are only reaching the point where people are starting to realise the practical implications of this. The bouncer thing is astonishing. Think about that for a second. A local authority employing bouncers to be on site when people are casting their vote. It’s crazy in this country.”

Former Liberal Democrat MP and Unlock Democracy chief executive Tom Brake told PA: “There are two million people who don’t have photographic voter IDs and unless they get one they won’t be able to vote.

“At least one local authority is going to be hiring bouncers as they are worried that there will be altercations with people who will turn up, and have been turning up and voting there for 30 or 40 years, and then get angry when they’re told ‘Sorry, you haven’t brought your ID so you won’t be voting here today’.”

He added: “Even one voter turned away is one too many. Now thanks to a disastrous rollout, the integrity of our elections in May is now at risk, with tens of thousands of eligible voters likely to be turned away at polling stations.”

Campaigners believe up to 4% of voters across Britain do not currently have a valid form of photo ID which is needed to vote at a polling station.

London has the most adults who do not have recognisable photographic ID (around 417,086 adults), followed by the South of England (195,384 adults) and Yorkshire and Lincolnshire regions (189,190 adults), according to their research.

