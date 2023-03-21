MP’s concern at ‘lack of meaningful engagement’ on Windsor Framework

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MP’s concern at ‘lack of meaningful engagement’ on Windsor Framework

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 6:06 pm
Sir William Cash is chair of the European Scrutiny Committee (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Sir William Cash is chair of the European Scrutiny Committee (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The chair of the European Scrutiny Committee has expressed concern at a “lack of meaningful engagement” from government over the Windsor Framework.

Sir William Cash was speaking as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris appeared before the committee on Tuesday to answer questions around the treaty.

On Wednesday MPs will vote on a statutory instrument to activate the Stormont brake, a key section of the framework intended to allow MLAs a chance to intervene on new EU legislation that will impact Northern Ireland.

Sir William told MPs Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined an invitation to speak to the committee on the matter, and said it had “proven exceptionally difficult” to secure a minister to appear.

Sir William added: “We were promised engagement but the Government has failed to deliver anything meaningful … it appears clear to us that the Government set its course weeks, if not months, ago and has done all it can to avoid being diverted from it.

“The Windsor Framework is a significant development in the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, its legal complexity speaks for us and there is a vast amount of paperwork, and its provisions will impact the people and businesses of Northern Ireland and Great Britain.”

Mr Heaton-Harris responded saying that in his time as chief whip, he found that “Parliament always manages to find a way of having its say”.

Asked whether Wednesday’s vote is being regarded as a “meaningful vote” on the whole framework, Mr Heaton-Harris said it is a vote on the statutory instrument.

He told the committee that it is important to have the Stormont brake in place “sooner rather than later because there has been a lot of speculation as to what it does and what it can’t do”.

“This codifies it in black and white so people can actually see it for itself as a very important part of that democratic check,” he said.

“People are taking it as that, whether it is or not is all in the eyes of the beholder. My intention is that it is a vote on the SI.”

He added: “I’d like to think the Stormont brake is something that is genuinely worth voting for because essentially not voting for it is, by implication, voting for the continuation of automatic alignment of EU laws without a say for the people of Northern Ireland.

“It’s an important part that will be discussed again on Friday at the joint committee, which is why I believe it has been tabled for this time.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris appeared before the European Scrutiny Committee (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris also told the committee that his primary objective is to get the Stormont Executive and Assembly up and running.

The DUP has been refusing to participate in devolved government in Northern Ireland until its concerns around the Brexit settlement are dealt with.

Mr Heaton-Harris described the framework as representing an “important opportunity for a turning point for Northern Ireland”.

He insists it protects the economic rights of the people in Northern Ireland, and deals with the everyday issues that people and businesses in the region had faced due to the operation of the Brexit protocol.

“We have rewritten the protocol treaty and replaced it with a radical legally binding new Windsor Framework, something many said could not be done,” he told MPs.

Committee member DUP MP Gavin Robinson was himself asked whether he believes the Windsor Framework will help to restore powersharing government in Northern Ireland.

He responded: “It is not for me to answer a question like that in this session.

“It’s safe to say this, tomorrow we will be presented with a singular proposition on the Stormont brake which now manifests itself into a global choice on the Windsor Framework which does not and is not honouring the commitments to give time and space to assess the totality of issues associated with what the government has provided.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

inverness hotel sale
18th-century Crown Court Hotel in Inverness up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off after accepting £7,000 from man who thought she wanted…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Hassan Chowdhury admitted getting behind the wheel and crashing his car while five times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died
Mandy Castleman is getting a second tattoo to help raise money for resident days out. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman 'drawing blood' for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise…
SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing
Aberdeen FC European Cup Winners Cup 1983-05-11 Prize Winners (C)AJL Used EE 11.05.1983. Aberdeen's 33 school kid ambassadors, lucky winners of a district council draw, ready to fly to Gothenburg.
Reunion plans: Where are Aberdeen's young Gothenburg Ambassadors of 1983 now?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented