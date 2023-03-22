UK inflation shoots up unexpectedly as vegetable shortages push up food prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK inflation shoots up unexpectedly as vegetable shortages push up food prices

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 7:26 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 12:36 pm
UK inflation shot up unexpectedly last month as vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years, according to official figures (PA)
UK inflation shot up unexpectedly last month as vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years, according to official figures (PA)

UK inflation shot up unexpectedly last month as vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January.

Most economists were expecting CPI to fall to 9.9% in February.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The surprise jump in inflation comes after food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 18% year-on-year last month, up from 16.7% in January and the highest since August 1977.

The ONS said price inflation of food, including non-alcoholic drinks, raced higher to 18.3% from 16.8%.

Shortages of vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers in recent weeks were largely behind the rocketing food inflation.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year”

The data adds to the headache for the Bank of England ahead of its decision on interest rates on Thursday, with policymakers already facing a dilemma given recent turmoil in financial markets and fears of a banking crisis.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Some experts have been predicting the Bank would hold off from raising rates further due to the markets volatility, but the latest inflation data will likely complicate the decision.

The latest data showed that soaring prices of drinks in pubs and restaurants also drove inflation higher, coming after discounting in January and as the hospitality sector looks to offset sky high energy and staff bills.

Inflation overall in restaurants and cafes stood at 11.4% last month, up from 9.4% in January and the highest since December 1991.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation ticked up in February mainly driven by rising alcohol prices in pubs and restaurants following discounting in January.

“Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose to their highest rate in over 45 years with particular increases for some salad and vegetable items as high energy costs and bad weather across parts of Europe led to shortages and rationing.

“These were partially offset by falls in the cost of motor fuel, where the annual inflation rate has eased for seven consecutive months.”

UK Interest Rates
(PA Graphics)

February’s rise sees inflation climb back up having been steadily edging lower after peaking at an eye-watering 11.1% in October last year, caused by soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It confirms that the pressure of the cost of living crisis is far from over for British households and businesses.

However, economists still believe stubborn inflation will begin to ease again this year.

The UK fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last week cut its forecasts for inflation, predicting CPI would end the year at around 2.9%.

Motor fuel prices are falling – with the annual rate dropping to 4.6% in February from 7.7% in January.

The ONS said average petrol and diesel prices stood at 148.0p and 169.5p a litre respectively, in February 2023, compared with 147.6p and 151.7p a litre a year ago.

Last year’s painful energy bill hikes will also begin to drop out of the inflation calculation.

Alpesh Paleja, the CBI’s lead economist, said that “while inflation rose in February, the outlook for the months ahead is looking more benign”.

“But while we expect inflation to fall back over this year, the firmness in domestic price pressures is something that the Bank of England will be keeping a close eye on.

“And despite further falls over the coming months, this year will still be a high-inflation environment for both households and businesses.”

The latest data also showed rises in the CPI measure of inflation including housing costs (CPIH), up to 9.2% in February from 8.8% in January, while the Retail Prices Index (RPI) leaped to 13.8% from 13.4% in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented