Cash savings rates have improved but still cannot beat inflation, says website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cash savings rates have improved but still cannot beat inflation, says website

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 11:32 am
The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around.

Two years ago, in March 2021, more than 300 savings deals, including regular savings accounts and Isas, could beat the rate of inflation at that time, which was significantly lower than it is now, according to analysis by Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Looking at the “best buys” currently available, the website highlighted an easy access savings account paying 3.35% from Chip, a notice account paying 3.50% from the Melton Building Society and a one-year fixed-rate bond paying an expected profit rate of 4.43% from Al Rayan Bank.

And looking at Isas, the website highlighted a 3.20% easy access deal from Cynergy Bank and a one-year fixed-rate Isa from Santander at 4.15%.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Those savers who are coming off a one-year fixed bond or Isa will notice rates are much higher today for an equivalent deal.

“Both the top one-year fixed bond and one-year fixed Isa paid less than 2% a year ago; however today the top deals pay 4% or more.

“This will be great news for savers who prefer to make a lump sum and even take interest as a form of monthly income.

“Challenger banks continue to dominate the highest positions within the top rate tables, but they can move quickly to pull a deal in high demand, as they typically focus on securing balances to fund their future lending.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation accelerated to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January.

Many economists were expecting CPI to slow to 9.9% in February.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Committee published responses from major banks on Wednesday on their savings rates.

A letter to the committee from HSBC UK said around 20% of retail customers with instant access accounts hold balances of more than £5,000.

The letter said: “While a balance of that size may be appropriate for some customers as a buffer to manage their finances, we want to ensure that customers are making an active choice.

“That is why we are stepping up our proactive communications to highlight our range of savings products in light of rising rates.”

The letter continued: “Customers are increasingly moving their money into longer-term products: around 20% of our retail customers with instant access accounts also have other savings products with us, and this rate is rising.”

A letter from Lloyds Banking Group said: “Of our customers, around 80% have less than £5,000 in savings, while around 15% have more than £10,000. For the minority of customers who have their money in instant access accounts we offer tiered rates…”

The committee said it has written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asking what work the regulator has carried out to ensure the UK’s savings market is competitive.

The letter says: “In light of our recent correspondence with the banks, we would welcome more information from the FCA on what work it is doing to ensure there is effective competition in the markets for savings and mortgages products; and that banks are not relying on consumer inertia to allow savings interest rates to rise at a slower pace than mortgage interest rates.”

Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin said: “While consumers should continue to shop around for the best rates, the information we’ve received from the UK’s biggest high street banks demonstrates there is much more that can be done.

“We anticipate that the financial regulator will want to look into this issue in further detail, in particular whether the market is truly competitive and if retail banks are relying on customer inertia to keep savings rates low.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented