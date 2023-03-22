Sunak facing rebellion from Tory hardliners over Stormont brake deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak facing rebellion from Tory hardliners over Stormont brake deal

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 11:58 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 1:24 pm
Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion from Tory MPs over his Northern Ireland deal (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion from Tory MPs over his Northern Ireland deal (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak is facing a damaging rebellion over his new deal on post Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after Tory hardliners said they will be voting against the Government in the Commons on Wednesday.

The European Research Group of Tory MPs said it is “strongly recommending” its members oppose regulations to implement the so-called Stormont brake – a key element of the Windsor Framework.

Following a meeting of the group members at Westminster, chairman Mark Francois said the agreement had been “rushed and over sold”.

Earlier, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both said they will be voting against the Government.

Boris Johnson leaving his London home
Boris Johnson, leaving his London home, said he will vote against the Government (Victoria Jones/PA)

With Labour backing the agreement, it is still expected to pass.

However, it will be seen as highly damaging to Mr Sunak if it only gets through with opposition votes.

Mr Francois said that around 30 MPs were present at the ERG meeting, where they were addressed by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, which has pulled out of powersharing at Stormont over the current trading arrangements and has come out against the agreement.

“Fundamentally this is all about upholding the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“The fact that the DUP has come out very firmly against it means that the deal has not gone far enough.”

Earlier in a statement, Mr Johnson said: “The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order – and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the UK – or they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit.

“That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today.

Liz Truss
Former prime minister Liz Truss has indicated she will vote against the Government (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control.”

A source close to Ms Truss said she also plans to vote against it.

Ms Truss is understood to believe the Prime Minister’s Windsor pact does not “satisfactorily resolve the issues thrown up by” the Northern Ireland Protocol and “almost fatally impinges” on the UK’s ability to diverge from EU rules and regulations.

Other potential rebels include former home secretary Priti Patel and former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who were both at the ERG meeting.

Tory MPs are believed to be facing a three-line whip for the vote, with Downing Street indicating that enough time had been provided to consider details of the deal. No 10 declined to comment on the opposition of Ms Truss and Mr Johnson.

The confirmation by Mr Johnson of his opposition to the UK-EU deal comes ahead of his appearance before the Privileges Committee, where he will be grilled by MPs investigating claims that he knowingly misled Parliament over the partygate affair.

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker
Steve Baker said Mr Johnson risks looking like ‘pound shop Nigel Farage’.

The former prime minister, who agreed the original Northern Ireland Protocol with Brussels as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, had earlier this month indicated that he would find it “very difficult” to support the Windsor agreement.

In a show of blue-on-blue Tory infighting over Wednesday’s vote, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker warned Mr Johnson he risks “looking like a pound-shop Nigel Farage” – a reference to the former leader of pro-Brexit party Ukip – if he votes against Mr Sunak’s protocol revisions.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to meet the EU’s Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday to formally adopt the Windsor pact at a meeting of the joint committee on the Withdrawal Agreement.

A Government source said this is “the best deal for Northern Ireland which ensures the smooth flow of internal UK trade, safeguards NI’s place in the Union and addresses the democratic deficit”.

“In negotiations, the PM secured significant concessions, with this deal going well beyond what had been on the table before. It goes much further than the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and fixes the problems with the old protocol.

“Without the Windsor Framework, the legal default in domestic and international law is automatic alignment to EU standards and rules with no say in Northern Ireland.”

While the DUP is not in a position to block it, their opposition suggests that an early return to powersharing at Stormont is highly unlikely.

The Executive and Assembly have been suspended since the DUP walked out last year in protest at the way the protocol was operating, saying it weakened Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.

Downing Street has indicated that there could be further votes in the weeks ahead on the statutory instruments needed to implement other elements of the framework.

However, there is frustration among some MPs that Mr Sunak is resisting calls for an overall vote on the whole framework document.

