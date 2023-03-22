Troubles legacy approach cannot be imposed on Northern Ireland – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Troubles legacy approach cannot be imposed on Northern Ireland – Labour

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 1:18 pm
Ministers have faced calls to take a ‘different approach’ to plans to reconcile the Troubles, if Northern Ireland’s political parties continue to oppose the proposals (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ministers have faced calls to take a "different approach" to plans to reconcile the Troubles, if Northern Ireland's political parties continue to oppose the proposals.

Ministers have faced calls to take a “different approach” to plans to reconcile the Troubles, if Northern Ireland’s political parties continue to oppose the proposals.

Labour claimed that plans laid out in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill “cannot be imposed on Northern Ireland”.

MPs from across Northern Ireland’s political spectrum, both unionists and nationalists, criticised the Bill when it was first debated in the Commons.

The legislation is intended to provide closure for victims of the Troubles and their families, as well as veterans.

But it has faced condemnation over proposals to provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the decades-long violence.

The Bill is currently undergoing scrutiny in the House of Lords before it returns to MPs for further consideration.

In the Commons, shadow minister Chris Elmore said: “The Government has made some changes to the Legacy Bill during its passage in this House.

“If the changes are not enough and all Northern Ireland parties vote against it again on its return to the House, will the minister commit to a different approach as reconciliation cannot be imposed on Northern Ireland?”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris responded: “I thank him for noticing what is going on in the Other Place (The House of Lords), because in the Other Place we have already tabled amendments that seek to address a number of key issues that have been raised by the stakeholders that we have been meeting, including ECHR compliance, strengthening the commission’s independence, sanctions for individuals found guilty of lying to the commission, and creating stronger incentives for individuals to engage with the commission.

“We will be bringing forward more such amendments at report stage, where I hope we can get everybody on board, or at least to acknowledge that we are doing a decent job.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also told the Commons that any solution to addressing the legacy of the Troubles will never be “perfect or easy”.

Conservative MP Mark Fletcher (Bolsover) urged the Secretary of State to make sure “power is in the hands of victims and families rather than the perpetrators” when setting up information-gathering efforts.

The minister responded: “The Government is absolutely determined to deliver mechanisms that deliver better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles, including victims and their families.

“I know that no solution that we will ever find will be perfect or easy, but we are working tirelessly to find a practical way forward via the Legacy Bill.”

