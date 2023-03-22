Starmer: Wrecked policing means rapists and burglars walk streets with impunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer: Wrecked policing means rapists and burglars walk streets with impunity

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 1:36 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attacked the Government’s record on crime (House of Commons/UK Parliament)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attacked the Government’s record on crime (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Rapists and burglars are able to “walk the streets with impunity” after the Conservatives “wrecked” policing, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader aimed the criticism at Rishi Sunak as he urged the Prime Minister to accept in full the findings of a damning review into the Metropolitan Police by Baroness Casey.

Mr Sunak responded by defending his Government’s efforts to increase rape prosecutions and to tackle crime rates while also labelling Labour “soft on crime”.

The exchanges occurred during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions frequently disrupted by backbench heckling.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit back during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Sir Keir, in a reference to Mr Sunak receiving a £50 fixed-penalty notice for being present at a birthday gathering for Boris Johnson during the pandemic, said: “The only criminal investigation he’s been involved in is the one that found him guilty of breaking the law.”

He added: “I’ve prosecuted countless rapists and I support tougher sentences, but you have to catch the criminals first and when 98% of rapists are not even being put before the court, that’s a massive failure of Government.”

Sir Keir, in his concluding remarks, said: “The reality is after 13 years of Tory Government they’ve done nothing on standards, neighbourhood policing has been shattered and burglars and rapists walk the streets with impunity.”

Mr Sunak referred to partygate investigator Sue Gray, who quit the civil service for a senior Labour role, as he replied: “I said at the time I respected the decision the police reached and I offered an unreserved apology.

“But, for the avoidance of doubt, at the moment that happened there was a full investigation by a very senior civil servant.

“The findings of which confirmed that I had no advance knowledge about what had been planned having arrived early for a meeting.

“But he doesn’t need me to tell him that, he’s probably spoken to the report’s author much more frequently than I have.”

Sir Keir initially focused on the Casey review which found that Britain’s biggest police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

The Labour leader earlier said: “I accept those findings in full. Does the Prime Minister?”

Mr Sunak said: “I was appalled to read the descriptions of the abhorrent cases of officers who have betrayed the public’s trust and abused their powers. And let me be clear, it is and was unacceptable and should never have happened.

“We have taken a series of steps already and the Government will now work with the mayor and the Metropolitan commissioner to ensure that culture, standards and behaviour all improve.

“At the heart of this matter are the people whose lives have been ruined by what has happened – it is imperative that the Met works hard to regain the trust of the people it is privileged to serve.”

Sir Keir said: “I take it from that answer that the Prime Minister does accept the Casey findings in full, including the institutional failures.”

He went on to urge Mr Sunak to back Labour’s plan for “proper mandatory national vetting” which he argued would “end the farce” of different recruitment standards across police forces.

Mr Sunak, in his reply, said: “There is no need to back that plan because we are already taking action to tackle the issues that are raised in the Casey report.”

Sir Keir went on to describe the Government’s attitude to policing as “sheer negligence” and warned that rape charges fell to 1.6% under the Government’s watch.

He responded to heckling by saying Tory MPs should be “ashamed” of their record and referred to reports of a woman in Armthorpe, South Yorkshire, being beaten with a baseball bat three years ago but with nobody charged.

He pressed Mr Sunak about the charge rate for theft and burglary, with the Prime Minister replying: “Actually, since 2019, neighbourhood crime is down by 25%.

“But he asked rightly about what’s happening with rape cases, so let me just tell him that we are on track to meet our target of doubling the number of rape cases that are reaching our courts.”

Sir Keir, who represents Holborn and St Pancras in London, said: “The Prime Minister stands there and pretends that everything is fine. He is totally out-of-touch.

“He needs to get out of Westminster, get out of Kensington, and I don’t mean to Malibu, to the streets of Britain, go there and tell people it’s all fine and see what reaction he gets.

“The answer he didn’t want to give, although he knows it, is 4% of theft and burglaries are charged – 96% of theft and burglary cases not even going before the courts.

“Burglars are twice as likely to get away with it now than they were a decade ago. They should be ashamed of that record.”

After highlighting burglaries in Armthorpe, Sir Keir said: “Rather than boasting and blaming others, why doesn’t he tell the country when he’s going to get the theft and burglary charge rate back to where it was before they wrecked policing?”

Mr Sunak, who represents Richmond in North Yorkshire, replied: “North Yorkshire is a lot further away than north London.”

After Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had to calm MPs, and suggested those too excited could head to the tearoom, Mr Sunak said: “They will be Yorkshire Teas, Mr Speaker.

“Since the Conservatives came into power, crime is down 50%, violent crime down 40%, burglary down 56%. Why? Because we’ve recruited 20,000 more police officers, we’ve given them the powers to tackle crime and we’ve kept serious offenders in prison for longer.”

He criticised Labour for opposing Government measures, adding: “It’s the same old Labour – soft on crime, soft on criminals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented