Scotland could face £10bn budget shortfall in 50 years, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scotland could face £10bn budget shortfall in 50 years, experts warn

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 1:42 pm
The report warns Scotland could be facing an annual gap in its budget of £10 billion by 2072-73 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The report warns Scotland could be facing an annual gap in its budget of £10 billion by 2072-73 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland could be facing an annual budget shortfall of £10 billion within 50 years, a major new report has warned.

Outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the report, from the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), shows “Scotland lacks the full range of powers required to manage the financial challenges it is likely to face over the next 50 years”.

The SFC forecasts spending on public services could increase to £54 billion by 2027-28 – with it then projected to keep growing to reach £120 billion in today’s prices by 2072-73.

Spending on health alone is set to account for half of all spending by the Scottish Government by then, the commission said, rising from a predicted £19 billion in 2027-28 to £60 billion in 2072-73 – an increase of 218%.

Crucially, it warned this increase in public spending would not be matched by the future increases in the cash available to the Scottish Government – which raises its own money through devolved taxes but also receives funding from Westminster via the block grant

In a report looking at Scotland’s fiscal position over the next half century, the SFC warned if the current arrangements continue as they are, then “Scottish Government spending over the next 50 years will exceed the estimated funding available by an average of 1.7% each year”.

That is the equivalent of about £1.5 billion in today’s prices, it said, adding: “To address this, the Scottish Government would have to consistently reduce spending or raise devolved taxes throughout the next 50 years.”

However this funding gap could grow to about £10 billion if the UK Government cuts spending in a bid to deal with its deficit – with the SFC saying if “fiscal tightening” is applied evenly across all areas of UK Government spending and taxation, it would “lead to a reduction in funding for the Scottish Government”.

Such action from future UK governments could see the Scottish annual budget gap (ABG) rise from an average of 1.7% of spending each year to an average of 10.1% each year by 2072-73.

On this, the report said: “This equates to around £10 billion in 2023-24 prices.

“This gap is equivalent to 26% of the average Scottish Government spending on health in each year, or 38% of average devolved income tax revenues.”

The report was produced by the SFC to look at Scotland’s fiscal sustainability over the next 50 years, with the experts saying that “by setting out future fiscal challenges for the Scottish Government, we hope this report can support a wider conversation about public services over the next 50 years”.

GDP in Scotland is projected to grow by an average of 1.2% each year between 2027-28 and 2072-73 – 0.4 percentage points lower on average than similar forecasts for UK GDP.

The report explained that a “large part of the difference” is the number of people aged 16 to 64 in Scotland is projected to fall by 16% over the next 50 years, compared with a fall of 2% for the UK.

Scotland’s overall population is projected to fall by about 400,000 over the next 50 years, driven by the low birth rate, the SFC noted.

SFC chair Professor Graeme Roy said: “The pressures of an ageing population and rising costs would occur under any constitutional settlement.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the current constitutional arrangements are ‘insufficient’ to tackle the fiscal situation facing Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Managing them under the current fiscal framework is a shared endeavour between both the Scottish and UK governments.

“We hope this report can support a wider and more informed conversation about the public services available for our children and grandchildren and the tax policies necessary to sustain these.”

Mr Swinney said: “Scotland lacks the full range of powers required to manage the financial challenges it is likely to face over the next 50 years.

“It is our view that the current constitutional settlement is insufficient to properly tackle the long-term challenges that Scotland faces.

“I believe the challenges of an ageing population illustrate the necessity for Scotland to be independent, with full control over the economy and powers over migration.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented