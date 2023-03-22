Speaker warns MPs over intimidation of Johnson committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speaker warns MPs over intimidation of Johnson committee

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 2:08 pm
Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned MP that the Privileges Committee must be allowed to complete its work without interference (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned MP that the Privileges Committee must be allowed to complete its work without interference (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has warned MPs not to interfere or intimidate the Privileges Committee as it considers whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament.

His warning came as senior Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg labelled the position of the committee’s chairwoman “absurd” and suggested the process was worse than a kangaroo court.

In a message to MPs, the Speaker said: “A very dim view will be taken of any Member who tries to prevent the Committee from carrying out this serious work, or of anyone from outside the House who interferes.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Jacob Rees-Mogg labelled Harriet Harman’s position absurd and said the process was worse than a kangaroo court (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The email, reported by the Independent, said: “The Committee must be allowed to complete its work without interference, both in relation to the evidence it is taking today and during the time before its report is published.

“I would like to remind you that interference with or intimidation of a committee is potentially a contempt of the House and restraint is appropriate while the committee’s work continues.”

Allies of Mr Johnson have criticised the committee’s chairwoman and condemned the process it has followed ahead of Wednesday’s showdown with the former prime minister.

Harriet Harman’s suitability has been questioned over an April 2022 tweet in which she suggested that by accepting a fine for breaking Covid rules the former prime minister was also admitting to misleading the House.

Hours after the Speaker’s email, Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I think Harriet Harman’s position is absurd, that after (predecessor) Chris Bryant recused himself – quite rightly – she should not possibly have taken on the role when she had expressed her view clearly beforehand.”

Asked whether he shared the view expressed by some of Mr Johnson’s supporters that the process was a kangaroo court, the former cabinet minister said: “I think you’re being very rude to marsupials… I think it makes kangaroo courts look respectable.”

He said “the evidence is clear that they put out the case of the prosecution before they heard from the defence”, something that was “entirely unfair and prejudicial”.

