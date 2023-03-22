Prime Minister urged to raise pay outs for debilitating vaccine side effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime Minister urged to raise pay outs for debilitating vaccine side effects

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 3:10 pm
Former attorney general Sir Jeremy Wright urged Rishi Sunak to make payments for vaccine damage more generous at PMQs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Former attorney general Sir Jeremy Wright urged Rishi Sunak to make payments for vaccine damage more generous at PMQs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Prime Minister must ensure people who suffer serious side effects from Covid vaccines are properly compensated, a Conservative former minister said.

Former attorney general Sir Jeremy Wright raised the case of his constituent Jamie Scott, a 44-year-old man who “remains seriously disabled” following a Covid vaccine, at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sir Jeremy called on Rishi Sunak to make payments for vaccine damage more generous, as the current upper limit for jabs that result in serious injury is £120,000.

The Kenilworth and Southam MP told the Commons: “My constituent Jamie Scott spent four weeks in a coma and remains seriously disabled as a result of a Covid vaccination.

“He and his family continue to believe that mass vaccination is the right policy but it must also surely be right to ensure that those, that tiny minority, who are seriously injured as a result are properly compensated.

“In the absence of court cases it is in no-one’s interest to litigate – the current limit on compensation is £120,000 even for very serious and lifelong injury, and anyone who is disabled by less than 60% gets nothing at all.

“That cannot be right. Will he look urgently at changing it?”

Rishi Sunak stressed the “importance of vaccines in protecting us all” and added that the vaccine damage payment scheme was “not designed to be a compensation scheme and it does not prevent the injured person in pursuing a legal compensation claim with the vaccine manufacturer”.

The Prime Minister also said: “We are taking steps to reform vaccine damage payment schemes by modernising the operations and providing more timely outcomes, but of course I would be happy to talk to him further about it.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament (Victoria Jones/ PA)

Tory former minister Sir Jeremy previously raised Mr Scott’s case in a Westminster Hall debate in September last year.

At the time, he told MPs that Mr Scott had woken one day with a headache and experienced vomiting and impaired speech after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid jab.

He then had to undergo multiple operations and was in a coma for more than four weeks.

Mr Scott was later diagnosed with a blood clot caused by the vaccine, and has been unable to return to his former life.

Elsewhere during PMQs, Mr Sunak faced calls for a short, focused Covid inquiry to learn lessons before an “inevitable” next epidemic.

Labour MP Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton) told the Commons: “We now know from the Telegraph’s lockdown files that during Covid, at the very heart of Government, science wasn’t being followed and rational discourse had been abandoned.

“This had dire consequences for children’s education, mortality rates among the elderly, the economy and access to the health service.

“Lessons must be learned, but we can’t wait 10 years for the independent inquiry to tell us what we should do next time when the inevitable epidemic arrives.

“Will the Prime Minister agree to a short-term focused inquiry that can give us recommendations so that we do better next time?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As with any public inquiry, the process and timing of the inquiry stages are for the independent chair to decide.

“As Baroness Hallett has previously set out, she intends to gather written evidence throughout this year with public hearings also starting this year.”

