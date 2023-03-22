Record number of additional support needs pupils prompts call for more teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record number of additional support needs pupils prompts call for more teachers

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 5:02 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 5:37 pm
Calls have been made to the Scottish Government and local authorities to increase additional support needs teachers in schools (PA)
Calls have been made to the Scottish Government and local authorities to increase additional support needs teachers in schools (PA)

Leading representatives for specialist care in education have called on the Scottish Government to provide better teaching resources as the number of pupils with additional support needs (ASN) has reached a record high.

The latest Government figures show that in the last 10 years, the number of pupils who needed additional support in their education for issues such as mental health problems, learning disabilities, autism and dyslexia jumped by 104.8%.

This is an increase from 118,011 pupils with ASN in 2012 to 241,639 in 2021 – the highest on record.

It also means more than a third (34.2%) of pupils in Scotland now require additional support.

But in the last decade, the number of ASN teachers, who are publicly funded primary, secondary, special and centrally employed, has dropped by 16.1%.

Between 2012 and 2022, the figure decreased by 546 from 3,389 to 2,843, according to the latest Teachers Census.

It means while each ASN teacher was supporting 35 pupils in 2012, by 2022 this jumped to 85 pupils each.

In response to the figures, the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC), an alliance of leading providers of specialist care and education to vulnerable children and young people, raised concerns about the number of ASN teachers reaching a new low as pupils in need of them reaches a record high.

It has called for greater resourcing from both the Scottish Government and local authorities to ensure those with ASN, who are disproportionately from poorer areas, are getting the care and support they need.

SCSC has also raised concerns about the effectiveness of a presumption of mainstreaming, meaning all pupils are educated in a mainstream educational environment unless exceptional circumstances apply, without the necessary support.

A spokesperson for the SCSC said: “It is vital that those with ASN get the care and support they need. This is also key if we are to genuinely close the educational attainment gap as we know that those with ASN are disproportionately drawn from poorer neighbourhoods.

“With cuts in support, including in the number of specialist teachers, it is going to be extremely challenging to reduce the current inequalities faced by those with ASN.

“While we also support the presumption of mainstreaming, which means that all children and young people are educated in a mainstream educational environment unless exceptional circumstances apply, it is clearly difficult to see how this is functioning properly given the fall in specialist support and increase in the number of those with ASN.

“The Scottish Government and local authorities need to work together to provide the necessary resourcing to address the needs of those children and young people with ASN, who represent some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society.”

Willie Rennie, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for North East Fife, blamed the SNP for the figures, saying 15 years of nationalist government has “stripped” teaching out of classrooms.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would prioritise the building of top-class leadership in our schools, developing support networks and career opportunities for teachers and pupil support assistants and encouraging specialist ASN training,” he said.

“Those are simple steps that the Government could take to reverse the battering that education has taken on their watch.”

A Cosla spokesperson said: “Ahead of the Scottish Budget 2023/24, Cosla set out that councils across Scotland were facing £600m of cost pressures over the next year as a result of a number of factors including demand – and we’ve seen substantial increases in the number of children and young people with additional support needs.

“In November 2021, Angela Morgan’s independent review of additional support, which was commissioned by Cosla and the Scottish Government, was published. Through the Additional Support for Learning Project Board, co-chaired by the Scottish Government and Cosla, we are working with partners across the education system to implement the Morgan Review’s recommendations.”

