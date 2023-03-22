Johnson partygate probe: What did we learn and what comes next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson partygate probe: What did we learn and what comes next?

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 7:12 pm
Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s political career hangs in the balance (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson's political career hangs in the balance (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson’s political future is in the hands of the Privileges Committee as the panel of MPs decides whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

During a grilling lasting more than three hours, the former prime minister was faced a host of questions about what he knew about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown and his explanations to MPs.

Here is what we found out from the session and what to expect next.

– Did Boris Johnson admit to misleading MPs?

The former Conservative Party leader said he “did not lie to the House” over his reassurances about Covid guidance being followed in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 30, 2020
Boris Johnson was prime minister during the Covid pandemic (Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He told the panel it would have been “utterly insane” for him to have misled Parliament.

He did, as he had already done in his submitted written evidence, confirm he gave “wrong” information to the Commons but stressed that he “corrected the record as I promised I would”.

– How did he draw a distinction between giving wrong information and misleading the Commons?

It all comes down to how he was given the information.

Mr Johnson argued he was relying on senior advisers, some of them who were at the gatherings, to give him honest details about what was happening at events that were being reported on in the media.

It was after becoming “troubled” that he was being given “conflicting information” about a Christmas party held on December 18 2020 in Downing Street that he told the committee he ordered a civil service investigation into the allegations in late 2021.

Once that probe, which was carried out by former Cabinet Office official Sue Gray, and a subsequent Metropolitan Police investigation had concluded, he told the panel he corrected his remarks made in the Commons.

He put to his inquisitors that, if a prime minister cannot trust the advice of his aides, then government would cease to function effectively.

– Did Boris Johnson not tell the Commons ‘all Covid guidance’ was followed?

He did. But he puts that down to “misremembering” the Downing Street partygate defence at the time, which was focused on the rules rather than the guidance being followed.

Mr Johnson told MPs on December 1 that “all guidance was followed completely in No 10” and on December 8 that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

The former PM said the public was unlikely to care about the nuance of such distinctions between what was guidance and what was in the rules.

– Mr Johnson was pictured at some of these gatherings. Shouldn’t he have known breaches were occurring?

The committee certainly thinks so.

But Mr Johnson insisted that his attendance at some events was “essential” for staff morale and to thank staff, including those leaving No 10, for their work during the pandemic.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was pictured at No 10 gatherings that were investigated (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)

He said there were attempts to socially distance but that the “cramped” conditions of the 18th century townhouse where the prime minister’s staff work meant adhering to the guidance “could not be perfectly observed”.

While some fines were issued by the police for events held at Downing Street, Mr Johnson frequently referred to the fact the Met had not issued him with a fixed-penalty notice for attending anything other than his own birthday party.

He said this was because the police judged his attendance at leaving dos and other such gatherings as “work-related”.

– What was Mr Johnson’s view of his questioners? 

He refused to repeat claims made by some of his allies that the former Vote Leave campaigner was facing something akin to a kangaroo court.

But Mr Johnson did suggest the process being used to decide whether he was in contempt of Parliament was “manifestly unfair”.

– What have others said about Mr Johnson’s assurances to MPs?

Before the committee started on Wednesday, the committee released a 110-page “bundle” of agreed evidence.

The documents indicated that Mr Johnson was warned against claiming that all coronavirus guidance had been followed at No 10 but went ahead and issued a denial anyway.

Martin Reynolds, who was Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, questioned whether the suggestion was realistic and claimed he (Mr Johnson) agreed to delete the mention of guidance before going on to make the denial at Prime Minister’s Questions on December 8 2021 regardless.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case told the inquiry he did not give Mr Johnson assurances that the guidance was always followed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departing 10 Downing Street in July 2022
Then-prime minister Boris Johnson leaves No 10 Downing Street in July 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Case also said he did not advise that no parties were held in Downing Street, and was not aware of others telling the then-prime minister that.

Jack Doyle, who was Mr Johnson’s communications chief when the partygate story broke, said he “believed no rules were broken”.

But asked whether he told Mr Johnson “Covid guidance” was followed at all times, Mr Doyle said: “No.”

– What is the Privileges Committee?

It is a Commons committee that has been charged by MPs with undertaking the parliamentary investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied over the partygate row.

The committee, a seven-member cross-party body with a Labour chair but a Tory majority, is examining evidence from at least four occasions when Mr Johnson may have misled MPs with his assurances to the Commons that lockdown rules were followed.

The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of Parliament and can make a recommendation on any punishment.

But the ultimate decision will lie with the full House of Commons.

– Who chaired the session?

Labour grandee Harriet Harman is chairwoman of the Privileges Committee. In Parliament since 1982, she is the longest-standing female MP and a former Cabinet minister.

Harriet Harman comment
Harriet Harman is chairing the Privileges Committee investigation (Niall Carson/PA)

– What about the other members?

Other members who asked questions were Tories Sir Bernard Jenkin, Sir Charles Walker, Andy Carter and Alberto Costa, Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue and the SNP’s Allan Dorans.

– What is the position of the Government?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was not planning on watching proceedings, has said he will not seek to influence MPs on the committee.

He is expected to grant a free vote in the Commons on any sanction that may be recommended.

But if Mr Johnson is found in contempt and sanctions are recommended, this is likely to cause a headache for the current Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson, then prime minister, and Rishi Sunak, then chancellor, during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital in February 2022
Boris Johnson, then the prime minister, and Rishi Sunak, then chancellor, during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital in February 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

What could the sanctions be?

If the committee finds a contempt has been committed, it will recommend a punishment which would then have to be approved by the House of Commons as a whole.

Sanctions could range from a simple apology to ordering that Mr Johnson be suspended from Parliament.

Could Mr Johnson be forced out of Parliament?

Any suspension of 10 sitting days or more could trigger a tricky recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

If 10% of eligible registered voters in the constituency sign a recall petition then a by-election will be called.

Mr Johnson would be eligible to stand again but in 2019 he had a majority of 7,210 over Labour and the Opposition would be keen to claim a high-profile scalp.

