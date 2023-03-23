Nature should be prioritised in public decision-making and farming, says panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nature should be prioritised in public decision-making and farming, says panel

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 12:02 am
A citizen’s assembly of 100 people has set out a list of top recommendations for the restoration of nature (Graham Romieu/People’s Plan for Nature/PA)
A citizen’s assembly of 100 people has set out a list of top recommendations for the restoration of nature (Graham Romieu/People’s Plan for Nature/PA)

Nature should be included in all public decision-making and its recovery should be prioritised in farming, a new citizens’ assembly has concluded.

Dubbed the People’s Plan for Nature, the recommendations were made after a citizens’ assembly was held involving 100 people from around the UK and following 30,000 responses to an open call asking what people love about nature and how it might change in future.

Over several months, the 100 participants reviewed evidence on the state of nature in the UK and thought of ways to reverse its decline.

The most popular suggestions were that all commercial and policy decisions should include an assessment of the impact on nature and that farming subsidies should be overhauled to prioritise sustainable practices.

People's Plan for Nature assembly
People from across the UK heard expert evidence over several months and discussed solutions (Involve/Jemima Stubbs/PA)

Participants also said there should be more Government accountability through a permanent nature assembly made up of NGOs, industry and public expertise.

The UK has lost more nature than most other countries in the world – 38 million birds have vanished from the skies in the last 50 years while 97% of wildflower meadows have disappeared in the last 80.

In Montreal in December, the Government joined other UN member states in committing to restore 30% of land, seas, coasts and inland waters by 2030 in a global effort to reverse biodiversity decline.

As part of this, the Government pledged to restore 500,000 hectares in England but documents obtained by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative journalism team, revealed how Natural England had said this would not be enough to slow nature’s decline and recommended the target be raised to 1.5 million hectares.

Jodi, a carer from Swansea, Wales, and one of the assembly members, said: “Clean water, clean seas, rivers – I think that’s a major thing.

“I’ve always tried not to damage things purposely, but I’ve not really cared enough. For the future, I hope to be able to go sea swimming all the time, in water that’s not polluted and dangerous.

“And to drink clean water and eat food that’s not got chemicals in it. And I want my son to get to do the same things.”

Assembly members listened to expert evidence and voted on what they believed to be the top 10 most urgent and influential actions the UK could take to protect nature.

People's Plan for Nature assembly
Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, contributed to assembly by offering his expertise (Involve/Jemima Stubbs/PA)

Other suggestions included recognising access to nature as a human right, labelling supermarket food to help shoppers make nature-friendly choices, urgently restoring rivers and wetlands and establishing marine national parks and having a national conversation about how and why people should change their diet.

The citizens’ assembly was run by Involve and the Sortition Foundation and was supported by the National Trust, RSPB and WWF.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said: “Alongside good science, sound policy and effective laws, action for nature’s recovery will need to be underpinned by public support.

“I was delighted to participate in this process, which seeks to understand what people think and to translate increasing popular support for nature protection and recovery into some clear ideas that everyone can take forward.”

Citizens’ assemblies have become popular in recent years and have been touted by environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion as a way to empower the public in creating solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis.

The first UK-wide climate assembly took place in 2020 and set out recommendations for how to reach net zero by 2050.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Lisa William hopes to defend her title as World Porridge Champion when the contest returns in October. Image: James Ross.
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey Thistle claim second win of the season; Turriff United prove too strong for…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Formartine United beat Banks o' Dee 2-0 - with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled…
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City close the gap on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with 3-0 win…
Scotland Under-20 players after their 40-17 defeat to Italy at Scotstoun on Sunday.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland's domestic development programme is in serious crisis, and it…
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented