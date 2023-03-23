Government agency responses to ferries inquiry verged on contempt – Leonard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government agency responses to ferries inquiry verged on contempt – Leonard

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 12:04 am
Richard Leonard said Government and its agencies should improve co-operation with parliamentary scrutiny (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Responses from Scottish Government agencies to the Holyrood investigation into the Ferguson Marine ferries fiasco verged on “contempt”, the committee convener has said.

Richard Leonard, convener of the Public Audit Committee, said members agree it is “time for change” in the Government’s approach to parliamentary scrutiny.

The committee on Thursday published its long-awaited report into the delays and cost overruns for the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 at the Port Glasgow shipyard.

As well as criticising ministers, including Nicola Sturgeon, it called for greater transparency and improved record-keeping.

Ferries procurement
The Glen Sannox, and another vessel currently under construction, are overdue and over budget (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Leonard referred to evidence from Transport Scotland which the committee said was late and incomplete.

In December, the Government agency blamed a “formatting error” for the fact two paragraphs were missing from a letter it handed over to the committee.

Mr Leonard told the PA news agency: “I’m not a cynical person. But I do think it stretches credibility to believe that it was a formatting error that led to the two most significant paragraphs in that letter to be omitted from it. And for that to be supplied to a parliamentary committee which has undertaken an inquiry.

“Some of what happened in the course of our work did verge on the edge of contempt.”

The two missing paragraphs concerned the issue of a builder’s refund guarantee.

Transport Scotland has said the committee already had this text in a copy of the letter provided by an MSP.

Mr Leonard, a Scottish Labour MSP, said ministers and public agencies have obligations to be open and co-operative with Parliament, and he urged the Permanent Secretary and the next first minister to “take a long look” at the report.

The Scottish Government has until the middle of May to provide a formal response to the committee’s report.

Mr Leonard said: “We are approaching a crossroads, in the next few days, there will be a new first minister.

“The conclusions and recommendations we make are going to be on the desk of the new first minister, in their in-tray, and I hope that they will put them at the top of their in-tray and see them as a priority.

“It’s time for change, I think is the message from the committee.

“Certainly the majority of the committee’s view is that there needs to be a changed approach from Government, public agencies, and ministers to parliamentary scrutiny.”

