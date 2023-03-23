In peril and agile as a cat – UK papers react to Boris Johnson committee hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In peril and agile as a cat – UK papers react to Boris Johnson committee hearing

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 4:58 am
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Mr Johnson will give evidence as to whether he knowingly misled Parliament over partygate at a hearing of the Commons Privileges Committee in Portcullis House in central London. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Mr Johnson will give evidence as to whether he knowingly misled Parliament over partygate at a hearing of the Commons Privileges Committee in Portcullis House in central London. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023.

Boris Johnson’s three-hour grilling at the Privileges Committee dominates Thursday’s UK newspapers, with a focus on the former prime minister’s fate and dramatic descriptions of both humiliation and defiance.

Mr Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on.

Downing Street partygate
Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Privileges Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

During what Metro describes as “bad-tempered” exchanges, Mr Johnson insisted there was not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

The Privileges Committee could recommend his suspension from the Commons, and if a proposal for a 10-day suspension is voted through by MPs, a by-election in Mr Johnson’s seat could be triggered.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the papers made of the eagerly anticipated committee hearing.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson was “besieged but defiant” in its front page headline, with its editorial saying: “Even after yesterday, and even if the privileges committee rules against him, it would be wrong to write off Mr Johnson as a spent force.

“As his performance at the hearing attested, he has lost none of his fighting spirit, nor his capacity to weave arguments that infuriate and confound his political opponents.

“It is not difficult to imagine, if he is indeed removed from Parliament, him returning in another guise – maybe even as the leader of a new party dedicated to channelling the fury and disappointment that many millions feel towards a failed establishment.”

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson was “as agile as a cat” and “pure box office”, with Sarah Vine writing: “Not since Johnny Depp took on Amber Heard has a courtroom drama been so hotly anticipated.”

She describes Mr Johnson as “the Captain Jack Sparrow of British politics” and a “buccaneer and charming rogue”.

Ms Vine concludes: “In the end though, it was all just a bit farcical. The truth about Boris is that those who love him will forgive him almost anything, while those who don’t will seize on the tiniest thing to condemn him.”

The Guardian leads on the suggestion that Mr Johnson’s answers were “flimsy” and focus on him “fighting for his political career”.

Pippa Crerar describes the evidence session as “tetchy” and says the stakes for the former PM are high.

The Daily Express leads on “bullish” Mr Johnson’s promise that he did not lie to MPs, and in an editorial describes the probe as “a hugely expensive and increasingly absurd sideshow”.

“It distracts attention from the dire challenges facing the NHS and comes as the country’s biggest police force is wracked with scandal and Russia’s war machine is ravaging Ukraine,” the paper says.

The Daily Mirror refers to Mr Johnson’s “party excuses” on the front page and points out that plenty of people were having “difficult days”.

In an editorial, the Mirror says of Mr Johnson: “Whatever the committee decides, yesterday’s hearings showed him in his true light: devious, self-serving and entitled.”

The i describes Mr Johnson as being “in peril” and refers to the “angry clashes” he had during the hearing.

In a letter from the editor, Oliver Duff describes Mr Johnson as “rattled” and says: “For a man so accomplished at manipulating the English language, it was a torturous encounter with contradiction and semantic cul-de-sacs.”

The Independent reports on a “Double Commons humiliation for blustering Boris”, pointing out his failure to lead a Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak.

Elsewhere, the Metro front page story on “furious” Mr Johnson’s “bad-tempered” exchanges is accompanied by a Burger King advert which says “There’s no smoke without fire”.

And finally, the Daily Star depicts Mr Johnson as a cross between Pinocchio and Vicky Pollard from Little Britain on its front page, and says he “blamed everyone but himself”.

