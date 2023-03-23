Sturgeon clashes with Tory leader in fiery final session of FMQs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon clashed with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross over SNP membership numbers in a final, fiery exchange at First Minister’s Questions.

During the fierce session, Mr Ross accused the First Minister of “treating the public like idiots”, while Ms Sturgeon said the Conservatives cannot lecture anyone on integrity.

The Presiding Officer had to intervene several times to appeal for calm amid howls from the backbenches.

With a new first minister due to be declared next week at the conclusion of the SNP leadership race, it was Ms Sturgeon’s final outing at the weekly bout – having taken part in 286 FMQs.

Mr Ross used the session to raise the row over the SNP’s membership numbers, which saw Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quit as the party’s chief executive.

Nicola Sturgeon faced a bad-tempered final session of FMQs (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “Why did Nicola Sturgeon’s party, the party of Government in this Parliament, lie to the press and the public?”

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve got nothing to add to what I have already said, except this: The SNP remains the only mass membership party in this country – more members than any other party represented in this chamber.”

She asked Mr Ross how many members the Scottish Conservatives have.

Mr Ross said it is “absolutely clear” the SNP had lied to the press and the public, and declared: “Nicola Sturgeon is treating the public like idiots.”

This prompted Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to intervene and remind him of the rules of using “particular language” in the chamber.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone stepped in to appeal for calm during FMQs (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Ms Johnstone said: “We do not use the word ‘lie’ in this chamber.”

Ms Sturgeon responded by referring to Boris Johnson’s appearance on Wednesday at a Westminster select committee investigating the partygate affair.

She said: “If we are to have a proper interaction – I don’t think the Conservatives, given yesterday’s events in the House of Commons, should be lecturing anyone on honesty and integrity.”

Mr Ross said the “house that Sturgeon, Salmond and Murrell built is collapsing”.

He attacked the SNP’s record in Government, saying the “damning” report published on Thursday into the Ferguson Marine ferries scandal had showed Ms Sturgeon prioritised “vanity over vessels”.

Douglas Ross said Nicola Sturgeon had treated the public like ‘idiots’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Tory leader said: “She divided our country and failed on every measure she set herself.”

Ms Sturgeon hit back, saying a poll published on Thursday on party leaders’ approval ratings “does not make happy reading” for Mr Ross.

She said: “Eight election victories in eight years as First Minister, that’s the verdict that matters to me.”

Listing her Government’s achievements, she said: “I could go on and on and on. But I’m not going to because this is my last session of First Minister’s Questions.”