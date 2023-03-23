‘Teachers miss funerals and go to work sick for Ofsted inspections’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Teachers miss funerals and go to work sick for Ofsted inspections’

By Press Association
Pictures of Ruth Perry at the vigil (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Pictures of Ruth Perry at the vigil (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Teachers miss funerals and go to work sick to ensure they are present for Ofsted inspections, a former teacher has said at a vigil for late head Ruth Perry.

Amanda Bentham, who used to teach in Tower Hamlets, east London, has also seen pupils with poor academic results asked not to attend school on inspection days.

Ms Bentham told the PA news agency that she had “sleepless nights” over the watchdog’s inspections when she was teaching.

Ofsted protest
James Denny, George Binette and Amanda Bentham at the Department for Education (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said: “I’ve seen people who have had to take medications to get them through Ofsted, people who’ve missed funerals that they should have attended because they felt they had to be there, people coming into school ill, sick.

“I’ve seen pupils being taken out of school or asked not to come in because perhaps their behaviour or their results are not what the school wants Ofsted to see.”

She told PA that “everyone” who has ever worked in a school has felt the pressure of inspections.

The former teacher, a member of the National Education Union (NEU), called Ofsted a “toxic body” and supported the union’s petition calling for the watchdog to be replaced by a fairer system.

Recalling an Ofsted inspection that took place when she was teaching in east London, Ms Bentham told PA that one inspector required an “escort” to walk her from the car park into the school because she thought it was “so dangerous”.

“That really doesn’t engender trust among the staff. They don’t feel that a person who doesn’t trust the community that they are walking through to get to the school can possibly really have a valid judgment on the school,” Ms Bentham added.

James Denny, a parent from Reading, organised the vigil but did not know Ms Perry.

He told PA he knew of a teacher suffering a stroke following an Ofsted inspection.

He added: “Nowadays the regime is just intolerable, and it causes our school leaders and our school teachers to be in school for vast numbers of hours. They have to neglect themselves, they neglect their families just to get their school right for the Ofsted inspection.”

Mr Denny also said he knows “former inspectors of Ofsted” who are saying that “change is due”.

Deputy general secretary of the NEU, Niamh Sweeney, handed in a petition calling for the watchdog to be replaced by a “supportive, effective and fair” system, to the Department for Education earlier on Thursday.

She told PA that mentioning the word “Ofsted” to teachers, school leaders or pupils will generate fear and anxiety.

“If you mention the word Ofsted, even to children, if you mention the word Ofsted to seasoned professionals, people who have been teaching for 20 years, there is a physical and an emotional reaction to that,” she said.

“It generates fear, it generates anxiety. Teachers and school leaders have sleepless nights about a judgment, a one-word judgment over a two-day period that can end their career and label a school community.”

The NEU is calling for Ofsted to be “dismantled” and replaced by a “whole new system”.

Ofsted protest
Niamh Sweeney outside the Department for Education (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The petition, signed by more than 45,000 people, predates Ms Perry’s death.

It states that teachers and school leaders work under a “shadow” cast by the watchdog and that the workload generated by Ofsted is a “major factor” in “appalling” teacher retention rates that “blight” English education.

– For anyone who needs help, Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, emailed at josamaritans.org, or visit

http://www.samaritans.org

to find your nearest branch.

