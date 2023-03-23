Why did the Bank of England raise interest rates and what will it mean for me?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Why did the Bank of England raise interest rates and what will it mean for me?

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey and his colleagues had a rosier outlook on the economy on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Bailey and his colleagues had a rosier outlook on the economy on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

On Thursday the Bank of England decided to put up interest rates once more as it continued to try to keep inflation under control.

It is the latest in a series of central bank decisions to increase interest rates in the last year or so.

But why – what does it mean for borrowers and savers, and what is likely to happen next? We explore some of these issues here.

– Why did the Bank of England raise interest rates?

Bank decision-makers have been raising interest rates for around 15 months, with Thursday’s decision the 11th time in a row that policymakers have put the rate up.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues saw a ray of sunshine in the economy as they met this week – they expect inflation to fall quicker than previously and think the economy might just avoid recession.

This gave them a little more headroom to put up interest rates without worrying as much about the damage that might cause to the economy.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

– What impact will this have on me?

The Bank’s base interest rate is what your bank likely bases your mortgage on – if you have a mortgage or are planning to take one out, that is.

So the rise will likely mean that people taking out a new mortgage, or whose mortgage is coming up for renewal, will see the interest they have to pay increase.

If – on the other hand – you are a saver who does not plan to borrow any money in the near future, this rate rise could help you out a little.

It will mean that the interest that your bank pays you on your deposits will rise, and other savings options will likely also offer more generous rates.

– Could this be the last time that my borrowing costs rise?

It may well be – many experts think so at least.

The Bank raises interest rates in order to help get inflation under control, and at the moment it very much looks like that will happen in the months to come.

There is still a chance that policymakers will have one final rate hike in May when they next meet – markets are only just pricing in a small rise.

– When is inflation going to get better?

It already is, and should speed up soon. Although it broke the trend in February, Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation has been steadily falling since its peak of 11.1% last October.

The Bank actually said on Thursday that despite the slight increase in February, it actually now expects inflation to fall faster than previously forecast between April and June.

This is largely because the Government decided to cancel a £500 per average household increase in energy bills. This alone will remove around one percentage point from inflation, the Bank said.

– What impact did recent problems in the banking sector have on the Bank’s decision?

The collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) two weeks ago was in no small part because of rising global interest rates.

A decade of cheap money with low-interest rates had benefited the bank as the start-up scene blossomed in the US.

Trying to get a small return on the billions that customers had deposited in SVB accounts, the bank bought a pile of long-term bonds.

But when interest rates started to rise, its customers wanted better returns from SVB on their money. So it had to start selling these bonds, at a loss.

When word got out that it was struggling to meet these demands without taking a loss, it sparked a run on the bank.

Because of this, there was some speculation that global central banks might slow, or stop, their rate rises.

It put them in a difficult situation where on one hand they wanted to keep pushing down inflation, but on the other did not want to cause more pressure on lenders.

But the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank and the European Central Bank have all hiked rates this week regardless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented