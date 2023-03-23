Keir Starmer follows Rishi Sunak in publishing tax return summary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Keir Starmer’s tax return shows he earned around £85,000 in capital gains last year, compared with nearly £1.6 million made by Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader said the earnings were linked to the sale of a house he helped his sister buy, whereas the Prime Minister’s largely came from a US-based investment fund.

Sir Keir released a summary of his tax return on Thursday covering the period he has been Labour leader, in response to Mr Sunak publishing his own.

The statement shows the Labour leader made capital gains of £85,466 in the financial year 2021/22, on which he paid £23,930 capital gains tax.

That was on top of £126,154 income for being an MP and Leader of the Opposition.