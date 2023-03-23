PM tells Rishi Sunak he wants Albanians in UK to feel ‘honoured’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM tells Rishi Sunak he wants Albanians in UK to feel ‘honoured’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Albanian premier Edi Rama in 10 Downing Street (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Albanian premier Edi Rama in 10 Downing Street (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Albania’s prime minister said he wants all Albanians in the UK to feel “safe” and “honoured”, after earlier criticising the Home Secretary’s “disgraceful” rhetoric about migrants from his country.

Edi Rama and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke of a “shared priority” to tackle illegal migration and people-smugglers, in a joint statement issued after a meeting in Downing Street.

Speaking alongside Mr Sunak as the pair met, Mr Rama said his visit to Downing Street was “an opportunity to underline that just as all Britons are not James Bond or Mr Bean, not all Albanians are some characters out of Taken”.

Ahead of their private talks, Mr Sunak said they would be discussing tackling migrant small boats crossing the Channel, including doing “more on prisoner returns”.

The issue has strained Anglo-Albanian ties, with Mr Rama hitting out at the stereotyping of people from his nation as lawbreakers.

A diplomatic row erupted at the end of last year when Suella Braverman referred to “Albanian criminals” in Commons exchanges on the issue with Labour.

The Cabinet minister has also said that Albanians should not be claiming asylum in the UK because they are coming from a “safe country”.

Mr Rama told Mr Sunak in No 10 on Thursday: “Dua Lipa is not just simply a British singer, but she’s an Albanian immigrant that has come here, as many have come to construct, to nurse, to cook and to sing for you, and we want to make sure that this community feels not only safe but feels honoured here.

“And the rotten apples are our common objective to be gone after and to win this battle.”

The joint statement saw Mr Sunak and Mr Rama, who said he was “very honoured” to be the first Albanian premier to visit No 10, agree plans for UK and Albanian officials to conduct an assessment of the country’s prison capacity within the next month as part of efforts to return all eligible Albanian nationals currently in British prisons.

The two leaders, according to the statement, “discussed increased operational cooperation, including joint upstream communications to deter people from travelling in the first place, and further agreements on data sharing and passports”.

“The leaders welcomed progress to date, with around 800 illegal migrants returning to Albania since December, action on organised crime and new UK guidance designating Albania a safe country.”

Albanian Prime Minister visits UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) welcomes the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Earlier, Mr Rama said the row over Ms Braverman’s comments marked “a very low point” in relations but that he believes there is now a will to overcome their differences.

“Unfortunately we have seen ourselves and our community being singled out in this country for purposes of politics. It has been a very, very disgraceful moment for British politics,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Albanian Prime Minister visits UK
(Henry Nicholls/PA)

“I mean what has been spoke out by members of the Cabinet, starting with the Home Secretary, and then I mean what exactly has been developing as the singling out of our community, which is not something you do in our civilisation and is something that does not represent Britain at all.

“This has been a very low point in our relations but there is a will to overcome it.

“We will always refuse to have this mix between some criminals and the Albanians as such because giving to the crime an ethnic seal is itself a crime.”

