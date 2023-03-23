Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Sunak’s but his effective tax rate is higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Sunak’s but his effective tax rate is higher

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Rishi Sunak’s but he pays a higher rate of tax in effect (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Rishi Sunak’s but he pays a higher rate of tax in effect (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer is paying a far greater proportion of his earnings in tax than Rishi Sunak despite the Prime Minister making 10 times more.

The Labour leader paid £118,580 in tax on earnings of £359,720 over the last two years, the summary of his tax return showed. That made his effective tax rate 33%.

Mr Sunak, who earned £3.7 million over the same period, paid a rate of about 22% in tax because most of his earnings came from capital gains.

Income tax on salaries is charged at a higher rate than on capital gains, which cover assets such as properties and shares.

Sir Keir released the summary of his tax affairs on Thursday, in response to the Prime Minister who published his a day earlier.

Over his two years as Labour leader, Sir Keir earned £359,720, from his income as an MP and leader of the Opposition and from book royalties.

The total also included capital gains last year of £85,466, which he said was linked to the sale of a house he helped his sister buy.

Keir Starmer visit to Stoke-on-Trent
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had promised to publish his tax returns (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dan Neidle, the founder of the Tax Policy Associates think tank, said: “The tax system favours capital gains. I think maybe people would regard that as unfair.

“It also distorts behaviour, with people structuring their arrangements to receive gains not income. That’s an undesirable way for a tax system to work.

“Nigel Lawson (then chancellor) equalised rates in 1988, and for 20 years capital gains tax and income tax rates were the same. Probably the UK’s most successful 20 years of recent times.

“So it’s not credible to say it would be an economic disaster to equalise rates.”

Discussing Sir Keir’s finances, Sarah Coles, who is head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There’s nothing out of the ordinary about this tax statement.

“It doesn’t look as though there’s any clever work going on to ensure he makes money as a capital gain rather than as income, it’s just the kind of tax statement you’d expect from someone with relatively straightforward tax affairs – albeit one who is on a fairly chunky salary.”

Mr Sunak, who released his tax returns on one of the busiest news days of the year, as Boris Johnson was grilled by MPs over whether he lied to Parliament, paid more than £1 million in UK tax over the previous three years. His earnings totalled £4.7 million.

Defending the timing of the release, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “There was a number of bits of work to finalise and make this as transparent and easy to access as possible. The returns were published once that was ready.”

Most of Mr Sunak’s earnings related to a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, which was formed to avoid a conflict of interest between his income and his position in Government.

The Prime Minister dodged a question about whether capital gains tax should be higher during a visit to North Wales.

“I said I would publish my tax returns. I was pleased to be able to do that yesterday in the interest of transparency,” he told broadcasters.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the returns showed Mr Sunak paid a “considerable amount” in capital gains tax.

