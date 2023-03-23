Teachers in Wales vote to accept revised pay offer from Welsh Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers in Wales vote to accept revised pay offer from Welsh Government

By Press Association
Members of the National Education Union voted 73% in favour to accept the deal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Members of the National Education Union voted 73% in favour to accept the deal (Liam McBurney/PA)

Teachers in Wales will get a pay rise of 8% backdated to September last year after voting to accept a revised offer from the Welsh Government.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted 73% in favour to accept the deal, which is fully funded by the Welsh Government and also includes a recommendation for a further 5% rise in 2023/24.

The NEU rejected two pay offers earlier this year, the first in January being worth 5% and the second in February coming in at a 6.5% rise and an additional 1.5% cash bonus.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, hailed the “clear decision” by members and thanked the Welsh Government for being “constructive”.

He said: “The members in Wales have made a clear decision to accept the pay offer, put forward by the minister in a letter dated March 9.

“We would like to thank the Welsh Government for the constructive way in which they have conducted negotiations with the union, and we look forward to a productive working relationship to ensure that the rest of the deal, focused on workload, continues to make good progress.

“Whilst this doesn’t meet our ambitions for pay restitution, every part of this offer is due to our members’ efforts – and we will continue campaigning for the governments in Cardiff and Westminster to invest properly in this generation of children and the staff who work with them.”

The NEU suspended planned strikes in Wales on March 15-16 as its members considered the new pay offer.

Further strike action over this year’s pay is now off the table.

Half of the 3% the teachers will now receive on top of the original 5% offer is a consolidated one-off payment, meaning it will not be considered as part of next year’s negotiations.

Jeremy Miles, the Welsh Government’s Education Minister, said the agreement was “good news for pupils, parents and teachers”.

“I am pleased that NEU members have voted to accept the enhanced pay offer,” he said.

“This is good news for pupils, parents and teachers.

“I want to thank unions and local authorities for engaging in a positive way in the negotiations.

“The result today will give learners and parents peace of mind and together we can focus on teaching and learning.

“I am also looking forward to working with our partners on the workload-related issues which we have identified together.”

The Welsh Government has also previously committed to matching any pay offer made to teachers in England if it exceeds its own offer.

In a letter setting out the proposed deal on March 9, Mr Miles said: “I can confirm that should conversations in England result in an offer for teachers and leaders which is higher than any pay settlement in Wales, we would match the pay award.”

David Evans, Wales secretary for the NEU Cymru, said: “It is clear that a large majority of our teacher members here in Wales want to accept the deal from the minister.

“They were provided with full information about the offer and have given us a definitive steer.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone in education. Our members do not take decisions to go on strike lightly, but they had to make a stand given the continuing impact of austerity, cost of living and spiralling inflation.

“We would like to thank all the parents who supported teachers and support staff in the action taken.

“We remain disappointed that the minister made no offer to teaching assistants, but we know that we have raised the profile of the critical issues which affect everyone in education.

“Our national executive will be considering next steps in our support staff pay campaign.”

