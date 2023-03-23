Government urged to provide visas for people fleeing climate change disasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government urged to provide visas for people fleeing climate change disasters

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent. Climate change is expected to increase the number of people seeking refuge in other countries (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent. Climate change is expected to increase the number of people seeking refuge in other countries (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK should provide visas for people fleeing natural disasters caused by climate change, a think tank has said.

Centre-right think tank Onward urged the Government to provide safe, legal routes for climate refugees to reach the UK to reduce the impact of related migration on border security.

Hundreds of millions of people are expected to be displaced by the effects of climate change over the next 30 years, with some likely to seek refuge in the UK, including by illegal routes.

In its report, Forced to Move, Onward proposed introducing a natural disaster visa scheme to allow people to either earn money to help rebuild their lives before returning home or settle permanently if they have no home to return to after an environmental disaster.

The think tank also proposed a scheme for people in vulnerable countries to be trained in sustainability skills and then either stay to help their country adapt to climate change or move to the UK for a limited period to work on the net-zero transition.

The report’s authors said: “A robust immigration system and an enforced border to lower the level of illegal migration into the country is key to maintaining public confidence.

“However, new controllable visa schemes for those displaced by climate change to come to the UK would enable the Government to help those most in need while protecting the integrity of the immigration system.

“Obviously, the UK does not have the capacity to help all who might be forcibly displaced by climate change over the course of the coming century.

“But, as mentioned throughout this report, the UK has demonstrated time and again that it is willing to play its part to help those most in need.”

The report called for more investment in climate adaptation in developing countries, working with private investors to limit the number of people forced to leave their homes by extreme weather events.

This could include encouraging private investment by pooling resources with other governments to take the “first loss” on investment in adaptation measures.

Funding for adaptation measures is likely to be a focus of this year’s Cop28 meeting in Dubai after progress on the UN’s Global Goal on Adaptation at Cop27 in Egypt, during which the UK announced £200 million in adaptation funding for African nations and promised to treble its total support for climate change adaptation to £1.5 billion by 2025.

Onward found 46% of the public backed greater funding for climate adaptation, compared with 28% who opposed it, but only 29% thought the UK had an obligation to host climate refugees.

One of the reports co-authors, Ted Christie-Miller, said: “We cannot allow climate-related migration to become the defining crisis of the 21st century.

“The Government needs to act now to build climate resilience in the most vulnerable regions on the planet and open up safe and legal visa routes for those fleeing environmental disasters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented