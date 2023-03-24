£50m fund allocated for councils to revamp play parks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £50 million fund has been allocated to revamp play parks across Scotland by the Scottish Government.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey unveiled the funding during a visit to Figgate Park in Edinburgh alongside Duddingston Primary School pupils on Thursday.

The cash, which is part of the £60 million earmarked in the Programme for Government, will be distributed to councils until the end of the parliamentary term in 2026.

The first £10 million will be allocated in the 2023/24 financial year, followed by £15 million in 2024/25 and £25 million in 2025/26.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

In 2021 and 2022, £10 million of the promised £60 million was spread across local authorities.

Ms Haughey said the funding will help children access safe environments for free amid the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high-quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

“This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”

The funds can only be used to refurbish play parks that are owned, managed or maintained by a local council.

Multi-use game areas and dedicated sports fields are also excluded.