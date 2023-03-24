Business groups hit back at Bank boss for saying price rises ‘hurt people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business groups hit back at Bank boss for saying price rises ‘hurt people’

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Business campaigners have warned over business failures and job losses if companies follow the Bank of England chief’s suggestion not to raise prices above inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey asked retailers to think twice before setting prices above the rate of inflation because it risks embedding higher prices into the economy.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Bailey said higher inflation “hurts people and it particularly hurts the least well-off in society”.

He asked retailers that set prices to bear in mind that inflation is set to drop sharply this year.

Business groups stressed that retailers, particularly in the hospitality sector, have had no choice but to “reluctantly” raise prices to offset cost pressures.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, which represents more than 750 companies with around 100,000 venues, said she supports the objective of reducing inflation, which is in everyone’s best interests.

But she added: “To suggest that the sector should stomach these staggering cost increases ignores the real and stark situation facing venues across the country.

“It is simply impossible if we want to have a viable hospitality sector left in a year’s time.

“No business wants to raise its prices, for fear of losing sales. We all want prices to be as low as possible for consumers, and it is a minor miracle that many have held off increases for as long as they have.

Inflation warning
Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

“The reality is that without adequate Government support, whether it is through energy, business rates or VAT, doing as the governor asks will just mean business failure and job losses, compounding the country’s economic woes.”

The remarks come after UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation unexpectedly jumped in February, to 10.4% from 10.1% in January, driven by decades-high food prices.

Dairy products are among the food items that have shot up in the price, with low-fat milk surging by 42% in the year to February, cheese by 35%, and eggs by 32.5%.

There were other factors behind the leap in CPI, with the Office for National Statistics noting the rocketing cost of alcoholic drinks in pubs and restaurants after discounts in January.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to increase interest rates to 4.25% from 4% on Thursday, as it tries to put a lid on inflation.

Trade union Unite said Mr Bailey’s acknowledgment of the role price rises are having on inflation mark a “step forward”, as blame has previously been partly pinned on workers asking for pay rises.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Andrew Bailey’s lacklustre acknowledgement of the role price rises are having on inflation is a step forward after years of targeting workers.

“However… the UK is in the grip of a profiteering epidemic – it is greedflation, not workers’ wages, that is fuelling the cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Bailey was previously criticised for suggesting workers should avoid asking for inflation-matching pay rises because it helps to lock higher inflation into the economy.

Downing Street on Friday said it is for individual companies to make their own pricing decisions, when asked about Mr Bailey’s remarks.

