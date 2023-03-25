Slater warns delaying Scotland’s deposit return scheme could be ‘very damaging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slater warns delaying Scotland’s deposit return scheme could be ‘very damaging’

By Press Association
Lorna Slater warned Scotland’s three would be first ministers that ‘no-one with any crediibility’ would seek to delay the introduction of deposit return. (Jonathan Pow/PA)
Lorna Slater warned Scotland's three would be first ministers that 'no-one with any crediibility' would seek to delay the introduction of deposit return. (Jonathan Pow/PA)

The minister charged with introducing Scotland’s deposit return scheme has insisted that no leader “with any credibility would seek to delay it”.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater spoke out ahead of Scotland’s new first minister being installed next week – with all three of the candidates in the running to succeed Nicola Sturgeon having raised concerns about the scheeme.

SNP leadership hopeful and Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes spoke out about the “economic carnage” that could be caused if the timetable for the scheme – which is due to come in on August 16 – was unchanged.

The three candidates running to be Scotland’s next first minister (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Fellow leadership candidate Ash Regan has also called for the initiative to be paused, with the third contender, Health Secretary Huzma Yousaf, having pledged a grace period for small firms.

However Ms Slater, speaking ahead of the Scottish Green Party conference, insisted that delaying the scheme could be “very, very damaging”.

She said firms had already invested more than £300 million ahead of deposit return coming in, adding the scheme was also creating hundreds of new jobs for Scotland.

“We’re looking to create 500 jobs, some of those have already be recruited for,” the minister stated.

“No-one with any credibility at this point would do anything to undermine that substantial investment that has been made by businesses of all sizes to get ready for deposit return.”

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater warned delaying the introduction of deposit return could be ‘very, very damaging’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

When introduced, the scheme will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit on every drink they buy in a can or bottle, with that money then refunded to them when they return the empty containers for recycling.

And Ms Slater said: “Those businesses that have committed to this, they need to see those 20ps start flowing so they can get their return on that investment.

“Businesses have invested in reverse vending machines, they only start getting the handling fees for those when those 20ps start flowing and those businesses need that money back.

“To delay that when businesses need that investment, would be very, very damaging.

“I don’t think anyone with any credibility would seek to delay it after all that investment has been made.”

