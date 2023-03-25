Anti-social behaviour offenders to clean up mess wearing jumpsuits in new plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anti-social behaviour offenders to clean up mess wearing jumpsuits in new plan

By Press Association
Offenders will have to clean up their crimes within 48 hours of being handed community orders, the Prime Minister is set to announce (David Jones/PA)
Offenders will have to clean up their crimes within 48 hours of being handed community orders, the Prime Minister is set to announce (David Jones/PA)

Offenders blighting their communities will be put to work in jumpsuits or hi-viz jackets to clean up their crimes within 48 hours of being handed punishments, Rishi Sunak is set to announce.

The Prime Minister said his plan, due to be announced on Monday, would “crack down” on anti-social behaviour “once and for all”.

A key plank of the measures will be making justice “immediate” and ensuring that communities can visibly see efforts to clean up vandalism and graffiti.

Other punishments could include picking up litter, washing police cars or doing unpaid work in shops, according to Downing Street.

Officials said the UK Government’s anti-social action plan was about establishing a “zero-tolerance approach where offenders know they will face the full consequences of their actions”.

Speaking ahead of the plan’s publication, the Prime Minister said: “For too long, people have put up with the scourge of anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods.

“These are not minor crimes. They disrupt people’s daily lives, hold businesses back and erode the sense of safety and community that brings people together.

“That’s why I’m bringing forward a new plan to crack down on this behaviour once and for all — so that everyone can feel proud of where they live.”

Mr Sunak will announce an approach known as immediate justice to be piloted in 10 areas before a rollout across England and Wales next year.

The plan is set to include new funding for police and crime commissioners (PCCs) to ensure those responsible for offences that blight communities are punished as soon as possible.

Review of the Year 2022
Rishi Sunak mentioned his desire to tackle anti-social behaviour in his new year speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister has set the target of having offenders who are slapped with community orders starting reparation work within 48 hours of being handed the punishment.

Mr Sunak dedicated a portion of his new year speech, setting out his five pledges ahead of the next election, on his ambitions to tackle anti-social behaviour.

He said that low-level offences made “life miserable for so many” and argued the destructive form of behaviour could “be a gateway to more extreme crimes”.

According to officials, Mr Sunak’s plan will see offenders having to wear jumpsuits or hi-vis jackets and work under supervision as part of efforts to give the public confidence that justice is being done.

Where possible, low-level criminals will be tasked with cleaning up the mess they created.

If their anti-social activity has already been removed or repaired, they will instead be assigned projects to assist their community in other ways.

Ministers have pledged that victims and affected communities will get a say in deciding what type of punishment or consequences offenders should face, alongside input from local PCCs.

Along with clean-up schemes for offenders, The Mail On Sunday reported that Mr Sunak’s anti-social behaviour crackdown is set to include doubling on-the-spot fines from £400 to £1,000 for those caught fly-tipping.

Those littering or spraying graffiti could be hit with £500 fines, rising from the current £150 maximum, the newspaper said.

The immediate justice pilots come in addition to an expansion of the so-called community payback  scheme for more serious criminals.

Currently, offenders are sentenced by courts to do unpaid work that directly benefits their local communities, such as cleaning up public places and removing graffiti.

Under Mr Sunak’s pilots idea, teams of offenders will be rapidly deployed to clean up more urgent incidents of anti-social behaviour, with the Probation Service delivering the work alongside selected councils.

According to Government figures, last year saw 1,500 offenders spend almost 10,000 hours on 300 community clean-up projects, with plans to double that this year.

Steve Reed, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, said cuts to neighbourhood policing had allowed offenders to “get away without punishment”.

He said: “Under 13 years of Conservative government, community sentences have plummeted by two-thirds.

“And now they have finally realised how angry local people are, so once again following where Labour has led by trying to copy our plan on tough community payback.

“It is embarrassing that all the Conservatives can come up with is a pilot in 10 areas – covering only a quarter of police forces. They are out of ideas and out of time.”

In a plan revealed last month, Labour announced proposals to put 13,000 more neighbourhood police on Britain’s streets and introduce “clean-up squads” for fly-tippers if its wins power at the next election.

The party also said it wanted to establish community and victim payback boards to oversee strengthened community sentences.

