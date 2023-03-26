Employing serving MPs as presenters is ‘very concerning’, says Labour’s Powell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Employing serving MPs as presenters is ‘very concerning’, says Labour’s Powell

By Press Association
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell has said the employment of serving MPs as presenters on different media channels is ‘very concerning’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The employment of serving MPs as presenters on different media channels is “very concerning”, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell has said, adding that Ofcom “should be looking at these issues”.

The Manchester Central MP noted that news channels and broadcasters are bound by licensing conditions “which mean that they do have to provide balance and some impartiality”.

Her comments come days after Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson revealed he is to be paid £100,000 a year for hosting a show on GB News.

The controversial MP for Ashfield joins fellow Tories Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies, who all currently host programmes.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison previously hosted a show but left when she was made a levelling up minister.

Ms Powell told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “Well, I think it’s very concerning. I think what is happening on some other channels in terms of that overall balance of opinion…

“This issue has been raised with the chief exec of Ofcom, both by select committee, members of the select committee recently, and also it’s something that I’ve been raising in private as well, and Ofcom should be looking at these issues because they’re the licensing authority, they’re the regulatory authority.

“I think it’s really important that, in this era of dis- and misinformation, we need to know that we can trust our news channels and our news sources, and it’s something that we are very proud of in this country because we do have a strong regulatory regime, and news channels and broadcasters are bound by those licensing conditions, which mean that they do have to provide balance and some impartiality, and I’m not sure that constantly ramming the airwaves of any one of those channels full of sitting Conservative MPs is necessarily the right way of dealing with that.”

Ms Powell also cited the LBC presenting role of her shadow cabinet colleague, David Lammy.

She told Times Radio: “I think, would David Lammy, his particular position, fall foul of banning second jobs? Probably it would. So, you know, that would be something he would have to consider at that point.

“But I think my position, the position of the Labour Party, is that we think MPs’ second jobs should be banned.”

