It would be ‘a tragedy’ if John Lewis ownership model changes, says former boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

It would be ‘a tragedy’ if John Lewis ownership model changes, says former boss

By Press Association
It would be ‘a tragedy’ if John Lewis changed its ownership model, a former boss of the retailer has said (Sean Dempsey/PA)
It would be ‘a tragedy’ if John Lewis changed its ownership model, a former boss of the retailer has said (Sean Dempsey/PA)

It would be “a tragedy” if John Lewis changed its ownership model, a former boss has said.

Reports last week suggested the company is considering ending its 100% staff-owned structure, with the partnership’s chairwoman, Sharon White, exploring plans to sell a minority stake in the business to raise cash.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who was managing director of the retailer until 2016, acknowledged the company’s financial difficulties, but urged the leadership to think about what makes it “special”.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Former John Lewis managing director Andy Street said it would be ‘a tragedy’ if the retailer’s ownership structure changed (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “It would be a tragedy if that occurred because I think John Lewis goes a bit beyond a shop.

“You can buy the same television in other places is the truth, but John Lewis was about actually a way of doing business, actually showing the market there was a better way almost, and in fact that’s now potentially under threat.

“So I would urge the leadership of John Lewis to think about what’s really at the heart of it, what makes it special, and hold on to that.

“You have to address the underlying point. This was ever the case in the John Lewis model over 150 years – if you can’t go to the equity markets you have to trade your way through it.

“Some of the best retailers at the moment – Next, Primark, Selfridges – are proving physical retail can still do that, and that’s really the challenge to John Lewis and Waitrose.”

It came as former minister Gareth Thomas said John Lewis could be helped to remain staff-owned by a proposed law to be tabled in Parliament.

The Harrow West Labour MP plans to introduce the Co-operatives (Permanent Shares) Bill on Wednesday, aimed at helping companies with the same ownership structure as John Lewis to remain “owned firmly by British people”.

MP portraits
Labour MP Gareth Thomas’s Co-operatives (Permanent Shares) Bill is aimed at helping firms with the same ownership structure as John Lewis to remain ‘owned firmly by British people’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

The chairman of the Mutuals All-Party Parliamentary Group told the PA news agency: “It is the route to help John Lewis stay completely employee-owned.

“At the same time, it would potentially help co-operatives and mutuals access significant capital to invest in their businesses, expand the services they offer, and more.

“It will allow co-operatives and mutuals to issue shares that would not change the governance structure of their business.

“The return for the investor is similar to a traditional loan or a bond in that way.

“There is a dividend or interest return, but crucially what you don’t give up is significant ownership rights.”

He added: “Basically it is rocket fuel for the co-operative and mutual sector.

“It would help to provide significant capital investment for them over time without risking fundamental changes in the way their business operates.”

A John Lewis Group spokesman said: “We’ve always said we would seek partnerships to help fund our transformation and exciting growth plans.

“We’ve done this with Ocado in the past and now with abrdn.

“Our partners, who own the business, will be the first to hear about any developments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
2
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
5
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…

More from Press and Journal

Bayley Hutchison. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five…
Inverness e-scooter crash
Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Google Maps.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital following one-car crash on A98 near New Pitsligo
Dyce Academy
Teen, 15, charged after alleged assault at Aberdeen school
The collision took place on the southbound carriageway of the A92 near Muchalls. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in…
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highland peat bog to go on display at V&A…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy: Andy Kirk pleased by relentless display as Gary Manson…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented